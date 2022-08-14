 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The best places in the world to drop the kids off at the pool   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Sauna, Swimming pool, Bathing, Bath, Somerset, public swimming pools, public pools, outdoor lidos, outdoor swimming pools  
•       •       •

1084 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2022 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't believe this is the shiat fark mods are repeating
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to our Ool. Notice there is no P in it. Please keep it that way.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Can't believe this is the shiat fark mods are repeating


Posting your new and interesting article: Nope. 

Mods posting same stories multiple times in a row: Yep. 

This is why most farkers left for Reddit years ago.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Russ1642: Can't believe this is the shiat fark mods are repeating

Posting your new and interesting article: Nope. 

Mods posting same stories multiple times in a row: Yep. 

This is why most farkers left for Reddit years ago.


Threaded discussions still suck.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Russ1642: Can't believe this is the shiat fark mods are repeating

Posting your new and interesting article: Nope. 

Mods posting same stories multiple times in a row: Yep. 

This is why most farkers left for Reddit years ago.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected luxury bathrooms.

I guess they were, in a way.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wouldn't drop the kids off, not today. When I was a kid, I went to a Learn-to-Swim program during the summer. Now I realize that it was a way for my parents to get my brother and me out of the house, but I didn't understand that, then. We rode our bikes across town for more than a mile to get to the pool, by ourselves. No parent should do that now.

In the pursuit of civic stupidity, Fleishhacker Pool in San Francisco, where I went a couple of times as a kid, no longer exists.

The article gives a paragraph to Barton Springs. It's a good place. I'm way past the time when I want to see topless girls just because, or smoke weed, or need to go there to clean up and take a shower because I'm living in a tent...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$15,000 TOTO commode.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pools are nice, but in the United States, approximately 1 child per day drowns in a backyard pool. I was watching a show about OJ Simpson, and one of his friends was talking about one of OJ's kids drowned.  The guy said he knew how OJ felt, because he also had child that drowned. Holy fark.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Russ1642: Can't believe this is the shiat fark mods are repeating

Posting your new and interesting article: Nope. 

Mods posting same stories multiple times in a row: Yep. 

This is why most farkers left for Reddit years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna leave this comment and move on.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdc.govView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is not a pool, but I want to swim the Aare River in Bern, Switzerland.


Swimming in the Aare, Berne
Youtube M9iOkxqC9sc
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I wouldn't drop the kids off, not today. When I was a kid, I went to a Learn-to-Swim program during the summer. Now I realize that it was a way for my parents to get my brother and me out of the house, but I didn't understand that, then. We rode our bikes across town for more than a mile to get to the pool, by ourselves. No parent should do that now.

In the pursuit of civic stupidity, Fleishhacker Pool in San Francisco, where I went a couple of times as a kid, no longer exists.

The article gives a paragraph to Barton Springs. It's a good place. I'm way past the time when I want to see topless girls just because, or smoke weed, or need to go there to clean up and take a shower because I'm living in a tent...


Today, I learned that bewbs, bud, and bathed bums are a bad thing.
Buggar.
Barton Springs will freeze your balls off on a hot Summer day.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seinfeld reunion The iToilet.mp4
Youtube Pci_7o6cCbM
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.