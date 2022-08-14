 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   You want to build holiday homes on your land? Have you submitted a drainage statement, ecological appraisal, reptile and bat report, and a great crested newt report?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2022 at 8:05 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got better....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The council then reconsidered the application and granted Mr Body planning permission again, leaving Mrs Shave threatening legal action one again."


Can't she just kill Mr Body with a candlestick or a lead pipe?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She should probably build some sort of SPITE annex that blocks out the sun or something.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: "The council then reconsidered the application and granted Mr Body planning permission again, leaving Mrs Shave threatening legal action one again."


Can't she just kill Mr Body with a candlestick or a lead pipe?


communism was just a red herring
 
Special Guest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

27b-6?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.