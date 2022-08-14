 Skip to content
A rare example of a headline asking a question where the answer is yes
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humans are far worse for the planet than cats could ever be.  Somebody should do something about them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roaming cats control the rodent population.  If a cat gets the drop on a bird because it didn't fly away in time, it's the bird's fault.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think pet cats should be kept inside because they live longer, healthier lives.

Working cats, cats who are feral beyond the poi t that they can become pets, should be placed in appropriate locations, cared for, and well-respected as the public health measure they are.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes. Outdoor cats are the biggest killer of songbirds and native fauna. They kill indiscriminately
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In nature there is no right or wrong, there are actions and consequences.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cat is gone after 15 years in the forest. Cancer got him, not coyotes or mountain lions or eagles or cars. I'd rather he murdered a few thousand rodents and birds than me because I didn't let him out.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fuck cancer.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had an outdoor cat when I was a kid. My mom belled the cat and that thing still killed birds and rodents.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat says "No!", runs through open door.  Immediately hides behind bushes, says "YES!!!"

/just my cat?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This we worry about. Pollution still no concern to many. Which do you think kills more animals?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

educated: I think pet cats should be kept inside because they live longer, healthier lives.

Working cats, cats who are feral beyond the poi t that they can become pets, should be placed in appropriate locations, cared for, and well-respected as the public health measure they are.


Add  be vaccinated and spayed and neutered to the feral cats idea and I'm in.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: educated: I think pet cats should be kept inside because they live longer, healthier lives.

Working cats, cats who are feral beyond the poi t that they can become pets, should be placed in appropriate locations, cared for, and well-respected as the public health measure they are.

Add  be vaccinated and spayed and neutered to the feral cats idea and I'm in.


Yes. By "cared for" I mean spayed/neutered, regular health checks, regular vaccinations, and whatever affection/interaction they would like.
 
olorin604
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: This we worry about. Pollution still no concern to many. Which do you think kills more animals?


Windmills
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Roaming cats control the rodent population.  If a cat gets the drop on a bird because it didn't fly away in time, it's the bird's fault.


Tiny leopards Cats aren't exactly a natural predator for things like songbirds to have developed an equilibrium with.  The imbalance is huge.  It's like saying: if the velociraptor gets the drop on a park tourist because they didn't get away in time, it's the human's fault.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: Cat says "No!", runs through open door.  Immediately hides behind bushes, says "YES!!!"

/just my cat?


No, not just your cat. I've had 3 cats in my lifetime who did just the same thing.
"I'm free!"
"Oh, crap--what do I do now??"
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My cats meow, whine and sing the song of their people to get into the garage.

They'll sometimes get out to the garage, so i'll lock them out there until they are sorry for their poor life choices

Do they learn?

I will leave the answer as an exercise to the reader.

/Keep 'em indoors...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

question_dj: Yes. Outdoor cats are the biggest killer of songbirds and native fauna. They kill indiscriminately


Maybe if we could teach them to kill only invasive species...
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We used to let our cats out. Had a couple back in the 90's, bot of which wound up getting hit by cars. Now we no longer do that. Not to mention there are a couple feral cats roaming around here nowadays that we know haven't been neutered and have had litters of kittens. Couple that with their tendency to kill tons of wildlife and yeah, if it's a pet cat it belongs indoors.

A working barn cat or something I could see excuses for. But not if you just want a little furball to keep you company.

It's basically like the people who get a dog but then chain them up outside all day.
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess subby has never had birds nest right in front of their bedroom and aggressively chirp at you when you get anywhere near your own property.

Don't tread on cats
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If any bird species are on the Endangered Species List, it not due to cats.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The American Bird Conservancy says 2.4 Billion song birds are supposedly killed by cats every year. That's 132K per State, per day.

MMMMBULLLLSHHHHIAT.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Humans are far worse for the planet than cats could ever be.  Somebody should do something about them.


Yes, and humans invented cats so part of dealing with the human problem means removing human-made things like pesticides, greenhouse gasses, and cats from the environment.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So you're saying they kill a lot of pests.. almost like they're doing their intended job.
 
mungo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The American Bird Conservancy says 2.4 Billion song birds are supposedly killed by cats every year. That's 132K per State, per day.

MMMMBULLLLSHHHHIAT.


There are over 50 million pet cats in the US, or about 1 million per state. So a cat only has to kill one animal per week (in fact slightly fewer) to make that number right. So....

MMMMMCORRREEECTTTT
 
Spectrum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Used to have a hunting cat. Brought home a baby bunny rabbit. Ate it on the front porch. Kinda bummed me out.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I compromised on this.  Screened in my porch so they could be outside if they wanted to, but keep them away from the wildlife and the street.  I've had to rescue one of them a few times because he decided to climb the screens to get at a pigeon that was sitting on the downspout and got stuck.

Then there's the time a bluejay was pecking at one of them while she was trying to bat at him, through the screen of course.  XD
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spectrum: Used to have a hunting cat. Brought home a baby bunny rabbit. Ate it on the front porch. Kinda bummed me out.


I'm sure he was happy for the treat.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Roaming cats control the rodent population.  If a cat gets the drop on a bird because it didn't fly away in time, it's the bird's fault.


Roaming cats kill an enormous number of birds and herps. Yes, I'm sure Fluffy is adorable, but she's one of the leading causes of bird death. Keep her inside.
 
