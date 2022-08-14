 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Child Protective Services worker fired after suggesting a 14-year-old girl pursue a career in the oldest profession   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Child Protective Services, Family, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas, KRIV, bad rogue worker, Texas Child Protective Services employee, Keisha Bazley  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who the fark would even suggest such an awful, illegal...oh, Texas.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A baker?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Professional hunter?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could have been suggesting the young girl join a republican Christian study program  to learn what republicans and fox news hosts crave.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A sheep herder?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

grokca: A baker?


Tarts!

//"Tarts? Peach? Raspberry?"
///"Frank, it's a brothel"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no1curr: grokca: A baker?

Tarts!

//"Tarts? Peach? Raspberry?"
///"Frank, it's a brothel"


Jam donuts, like the 2penny-upright.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since the transition process for foster kids turning 18 is so comprehensive, it's necessary they're able to support themselves.  Fourteen may be a bit young though.

Happy 18th Birthday!  Now you're out on the street, sorry it was before you got your diploma.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are lots of farmers in Texas.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awful.  At that age, you're supposed to be having innocent, carefree sex with your brother, for free.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Since the transition process for foster kids turning 18 is so comprehensive, it's necessary they're able to support themselves.  Fourteen may be a bit young though.

Happy 18th Birthday!  Now you're out on the street, sorry it was before you got your diploma.


The sheer level of wrong with state raised kids not even attending any school classes that count towards anything is just one of the many problems. The long term numbers of kids that age out of the system is very sad and not even getting any of the social security money that was collected on their behalf should be criminal.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A politician?

Oh, close enough.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: maxandgrinch: Since the transition process for foster kids turning 18 is so comprehensive, it's necessary they're able to support themselves.  Fourteen may be a bit young though.

Happy 18th Birthday!  Now you're out on the street, sorry it was before you got your diploma.

The sheer level of wrong with state raised kids not even attending any school classes that count towards anything is just one of the many problems. The long term numbers of kids that age out of the system is very sad and not even getting any of the social security money that was collected on their behalf should be criminal.


Now that abortion is illegal, the foster kid program will be inundated with children and get much worse.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it, don't disable my ad blocker.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: If you like our coverage, please disable your ad blocker.

Got it, don't disable my ad blocker.


That whole site was unreadable on mobile. Wow bad.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with a little human trafficking in your CPS? Was that wrong, should I not have done that?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've been lawyered! - How I Met Your Mother - QuoteShare
Youtube hCrN0nrHnqU
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Never happened before" is an interesting way to spell "never been in the news before because we always swept it under the rug before".
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the orientation handbook wasn't specific enough about that.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sister Mary Kathrine is teaching first grade in a Catholic school. This day she is asking the children what they want to be when they grow up.

First she calls on Robby, who says "I want to be a baker when I grow up!"
"That's wonderful" she replies.
Then she asks Michael, who tells her, "I want to be an actor when I get big."
"That's wonderful too!" she says.
Then she calls on Lisa. Lisa says "I want to be a prostitute!"

Sister Mary Kathrine faints dead away.

When she comes too, the children are all circled around her.
"What did you say you wanted to be when you grow up Lisa?" she feebly asks.

Lisa says proudly, "I want to be a prostitute!"

A wave of relief washes over Sister Mary.
"Oh, thank God! I thought you said you wanted to be a protestant!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Hoopy Frood: If you like our coverage, please disable your ad blocker.

Got it, don't disable my ad blocker.

That whole site was unreadable on mobile. Wow bad.


Big strong men, not criers, came up to me and told me, with tears in their eyes, that THAT website was terrible. Can you believe that?

/ anyone else pick up on Donny's obsession with big...strong men?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have sworn Texas was a red state, why is governor abbot's agencies trying to groom children?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, it's either that or we force her into a child marriage because the bible.

\Tuck Fexas
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cravak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They want her to become a priest or minister
A prostitute f a willing client
A preacher f over everyone who isn't willing to. Be a client but is to stupid to not believe there lies
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Who the fark would even suggest such an awful, illegal...oh, Texas.


Eh, it's probably what she was doing for free...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well, it's either that or we force her into a child marriage because the bible.

\Tuck Fexas


I'm surprised that some "genius" hasn't thought up the idea of 30 minute "marriages".

/ they have. Just in very not nice places in the Middle East.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey at least they fired him that's a step up
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too bad she doesn't live in Florida. She could get a job in a congressional office.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: no1curr: grokca: A baker?

Tarts!

//"Tarts? Peach? Raspberry?"
///"Frank, it's a brothel"

Jam donuts, like the 2penny-upright.


Putting fruit in a donut is unAmerican! Better put some damn creme in that damn thing you heathen.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

no1curr: grokca: A baker?

Tarts!

//"Tarts? Peach? Raspberry?"
///"Frank, it's a brothel"


Ho cakes.

/Hoes gotta eat too.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Too bad she doesn't live in Florida. She could get a job in a congressional office.


Or CO-03
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, that was one of the worst edited / spliced together videos I've seen on an internet news site.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Considering that's from Fox News, I need another source to corroborate that.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Democrats, even in Texas. lol
 
Dwedit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Texas Tag when?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still better advice than "follow your dream"
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Hey at least they fired him that's a step up


So your saying that the black female child protection services worker who told the girl she should be a ho' wasn't fired but the white male supervisor in Clark Kent glasses who came in from another city to personally apologize was fired?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe her 10th or 11th kid will turn out better.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Considering that's from Fox News, I need another source to corroborate that.


Particularly when they're DESPERATE to distract from the recently uncovered high-crimes of their god-emperor.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fired?  Or transferred to head of a new Texas state campaign for youth employment?
 
theFword
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Would probably  earn more than a liberal arts degree.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Uchiha_Cycliste: no1curr: grokca: A baker?

Tarts!

//"Tarts? Peach? Raspberry?"
///"Frank, it's a brothel"

Jam donuts, like the 2penny-upright.

Putting fruit in a donut is unAmerican! Better put some damn creme in that damn thing you heathen.


♫ where has all the custard gone? Jelly's not the same...♫
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am too farking drunk, on vacation, and tired to comment for this shiat. But i will ramble on:

Former foster parent. Fark the misdiagnosed sociopaths that end up in the system. Which means 2 out of 3 of the kids i raised turned out. Number 3, the elest had her 22nd bday a couple days ago. Kinda Care and farking hate that I do. Bitter. fark her and her bullshiat 🖕🖕🖕🖕.

And to my grandkid: i still don't even know your name or your face. Your mom is a biatch. Your dad is a cokehead who will cheat on your mom in a heartbeat. It isn't your fault your life is shiat. All i can do is say i'm sorry that i had zero influence and will probably never get to know you. Or affect your life on any level to make it better.
 
sniderman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Philosopher?

Fire-tender?
 
MeSoHomely
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First, you ban abortion and force women to bear children that they do not want to have.

Next, you condemn the mothers for having those children, because they shouldn't have had them unless they were prepared to properly take care of them.

After that, home life is so crappy that family dysfunction is the norm, forcing CPS to get involved. (Don't forget that CPS already had their funding reduced because we should just point troubled families at the Jebus)

CPS, being the good and upstanding people they are and wanting the kids to be productive members of society, points them at prostitution.

Then you have more people having sex, prostitutes getting knocked-up (and possibly dying due to unlicensed illegal abortions), and the cycle repeating itself.

I figure that there's a step that includes PROFIT, but I can't see it.
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sniderman: Philosopher?

Fire-tender?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
