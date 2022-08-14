 Skip to content
(MSN)   Two decades and 100 court appearances later, a man will finally get his refund for being overcharged by an India train company. Difficulty: He was overcharged by 20 rupees ($0.25)   (msn.com) divider line
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's one heck of an axe to grind. Well done.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the dry cleaner lose his pants?

I thought that was a crazy case.   This one bets it.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not even mad. That's impressive.
 
ongbok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
20 rupees is 20 rupees
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shave and a haircut, 40 rupees.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was his belly full of jackfruit?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: That's one heck of an axe to grind. Well done.


Axe?
He must be down to a monofilament at this point....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just break random pots, and there ya go, 20 rupees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love these feel good, justice is served stories.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Then he broke into an elaborate, spontaneous dance number.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"But you can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case"

So wasting  22 years of your life spent in a petty legal battle over a $0.25 overcharge was not a price you decided to pay?

FFS, I think this guy should just drop dead. His purpose in life has clearly concluded and the world would be better off without this obscenely petty jerk who clearly lacks self-awareness and any and all sense of perspective
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Zeroth Law: That's one heck of an axe to grind. Well done.

Axe?
He must be down to a monofilament at this point....


Axe of Theseus. He replaces the parts as he wears them out.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is there a chance the train refund?
Not on your life my Hindu friend.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

covfefe: I'm not even mad. That's impressive.


This!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Did the dry cleaner lose his pants?

I thought that was a crazy case.   This one bets it.


A judge suing a small dry cleaning business for millions because they lost his pants is a lot worst than what what is happening here. I think the guy is a bit weird but he probably think that spending one's free time doing various more common hobbies is weird.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, a guy with a whole lot of time to waste, the determination to be right at all costs -- even to his own detriment, and excruciatingly petty and willing to lawyer a minor grievance for over 20 years.

What's his Fark handle?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Jugdish, if you had that 25 rupee and invested it at 5% compounding interest over twenty years.....you'd have about 75 rupee. They're not gonna get away with this!"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "But you can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case"

So wasting  22 years of your life spent in a petty legal battle over a $0.25 overcharge was not a price you decided to pay?

FFS, I think this guy should just drop dead. His purpose in life has clearly concluded and the world would be better off without this obscenely petty jerk who clearly lacks self-awareness and any and all sense of perspective


Not at all. Suppose they were free to overcharge everyone a quarter with impunity and keep it off the books.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: So, a guy with a whole lot of time to waste, the determination to be right at all costs -- even to his own detriment, and excruciatingly petty and willing to lawyer a minor grievance for over 20 years.

What's his Fark handle?


no idea, Neve heard of him & I doubt you ever will <
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ongbok: 20 rupees is 20 rupees


Same as downtown.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In India there's a desperate search for individuality. Even if you managed to be one in a million, there's a thousand just like you. This person now has the hard earned distinction as a tenacious litigant who worked for too long to get so little, but he stood for his principles. Or something like that.
 
jentropy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I aspire to be this petty.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flucto: Then he broke into an elaborate, spontaneous dance number.


He should of.
He had 20+ years to practice his routine.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "But you can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case"

So wasting  22 years of your life spent in a petty legal battle over a $0.25 overcharge was not a price you decided to pay?

FFS, I think this guy should just drop dead. His purpose in life has clearly concluded and the world would be better off without this obscenely petty jerk who clearly lacks self-awareness and any and all sense of perspective


you know the train company could have just given him 20 Rupees and let it go.

but I guess corporate profits are more important.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "But you can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case"

So wasting  22 years of your life spent in a petty legal battle over a $0.25 overcharge was not a price you decided to pay?

FFS, I think this guy should just drop dead. His purpose in life has clearly concluded and the world would be better off without this obscenely petty jerk who clearly lacks self-awareness and any and all sense of perspective


I think you might want to take the lesson he was trying to teach. It's not that he was trying to be petty. It's that don't be cussed by injustice. No matter if this just 20 Rupees.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since it's India, when the court ordered the railway company to refund the money, did they instruct them to "do the needful"?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Since it's India, when the court ordered the railway company to refund the money, did they instruct them to "do the needful"?


It's an Indian thing. Means can you please complete this request.
 
