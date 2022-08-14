 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A modern day Romeo   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not a segment from one of those stupid prank/practical joke shows or anything.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.
 
NoGods
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.


That's a great idea for a story!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For what it's worth, I lol'd!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.


I know... Let's make them 13 and 16 and have em bang... It will be a tale for the ages.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.

I know... Let's make them 13 and 16 and have em bang... It will be a tale for the ages.


You weren't meant to root for them.  They are supposed to be a cautionary tale that young people act like idiots.  Willie Shakes spelled that out explicitly at the very beginning of the play.  The problem is that we obsessively teach it to teen-agers, who's takeaway is that it's really edgy to die for Trooo Lub.  and then they never engage with the text again and always remember that the play is about how cool dying before high school is.  They play is literally "Don't let kids have agency or they will fark up things that are already pretty farky", not "Farkboy Summer is Best Summer"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mean, mean stride?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.


Oddly specific...
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.


What a tale of woe that would be
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: Fark_Guy_Rob: TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.

I know... Let's make them 13 and 16 and have em bang... It will be a tale for the ages.

You weren't meant to root for them.  They are supposed to be a cautionary tale that young people act like idiots.  Willie Shakes spelled that out explicitly at the very beginning of the play.  The problem is that we obsessively teach it to teen-agers, who's takeaway is that it's really edgy to die for Trooo Lub.  and then they never engage with the text again and always remember that the play is about how cool dying before high school is.  They play is literally "Don't let kids have agency or they will fark up things that are already pretty farky", not "Farkboy Summer is Best Summer"


I don't entirely agree with your take either TBH.  I see it as kids don't understand the differences out of naïvete and inexperience, and don't understand that the truly immature nature of their emotions or how the naïvete of those facilitating them with the best of intentions are themselves delusional and only making it worse.

But it further doesn't help that Shakespeare intentionally set up a Hatfields-and-McCoys level feud to ensure that none of the experienced adult generation would confer to solve anything either.
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.


I bet he didn't even stab her cousin to death
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's at least 3 divorces in above conversation
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: phalamir: Fark_Guy_Rob: TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.

I know... Let's make them 13 and 16 and have em bang... It will be a tale for the ages.

You weren't meant to root for them.  They are supposed to be a cautionary tale that young people act like idiots.  Willie Shakes spelled that out explicitly at the very beginning of the play.  The problem is that we obsessively teach it to teen-agers, who's takeaway is that it's really edgy to die for Trooo Lub.  and then they never engage with the text again and always remember that the play is about how cool dying before high school is.  They play is literally "Don't let kids have agency or they will fark up things that are already pretty farky", not "Farkboy Summer is Best Summer"

I don't entirely agree with your take either TBH.  I see it as kids don't understand the differences out of naïvete and inexperience, and don't understand that the truly immature nature of their emotions or how the naïvete of those facilitating them with the best of intentions are themselves delusional and only making it worse.

But it further doesn't help that Shakespeare intentionally set up a Hatfields-and-McCoys level feud to ensure that none of the experienced adult generation would confer to solve anything either.


Shakespeare wrote it as a black comedy.  It's like Mean Girls not something meant to be genuinely romantic.  All the teen characters act like idiots. They are an extreme stereotype about how teens believe that every love and every insult is the most important thing in the world. The problem is that schools teach that Shakespeare's plays are deep and meaningful and every line of dialogue is meant to be searched for meaning. Romeo and Juliette is one of Shakespeare's comedies, not one of his tragedies.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: TWX: phalamir: Fark_Guy_Rob: TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.

I know... Let's make them 13 and 16 and have em bang... It will be a tale for the ages.

You weren't meant to root for them.  They are supposed to be a cautionary tale that young people act like idiots.  Willie Shakes spelled that out explicitly at the very beginning of the play.  The problem is that we obsessively teach it to teen-agers, who's takeaway is that it's really edgy to die for Trooo Lub.  and then they never engage with the text again and always remember that the play is about how cool dying before high school is.  They play is literally "Don't let kids have agency or they will fark up things that are already pretty farky", not "Farkboy Summer is Best Summer"

I don't entirely agree with your take either TBH.  I see it as kids don't understand the differences out of naïvete and inexperience, and don't understand that the truly immature nature of their emotions or how the naïvete of those facilitating them with the best of intentions are themselves delusional and only making it worse.

But it further doesn't help that Shakespeare intentionally set up a Hatfields-and-McCoys level feud to ensure that none of the experienced adult generation would confer to solve anything either.

Shakespeare wrote it as a black comedy.  It's like Mean Girls not something meant to be genuinely romantic.  All the teen characters act like idiots. They are an extreme stereotype about how teens believe that every love and every insult is the most important thing in the world. The problem is that schools teach that Shakespeare's plays are deep and meaningful and every line of dialogue is meant to be searched for meaning. Romeo and Juliette is one of Shakespeare's comedies, not one of his tragedies.


Not saying that you're wrong but I've never heard it taught as a comedy, even a black comedy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blondambition: TWX: Hey.  At least he didn't entirely confuse basic lust-at-first-sight with some kind of deep love, marry the gal after only a couple of days, and then end up dead in a suicide-pact.

Oddly specific...


... It's the plot of Romeo and Juliet?
 
