(Axios)   Headline: "School districts across America will do anything for more teachers". Subby: Except pay them well or protect them from right wing idiocy   (axios.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yup
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theteacher: Yup


I'm support staff.

This year the turnover between some buildings... omfg.

They are about ready to draft me to hold down classes because of no teachers and no subs.  I said I'd get my emergency sub license under two conditions: 1) they add the sub pay to my daily pay and 2) I'll only handle 6th graders and up.

Then again they can't find support staff either.  Who is gonna be a bus driver or a custodian or a lunch lady?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the result of decades of republican effort to destroy public education, and replace it with "private schools" funded with public money, with the goal of forcing religion, anti-science, and political propaganda onto everyone's kids.....and dumbass voters allowed this to happen.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Albert911emt: This is the result of decades of republican effort to destroy public education, and replace it with "private schools" funded with public money, with the goal of forcing religion, anti-science, and political propaganda onto everyone's kids.....and dumbass voters allowed this to happen.


iOW, it's going to plan.  Next up: convince the Calvinball SCOTUS there's no right to a public education.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
School districts across America are under attack by right wing fundie nutjobs.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Albert911emt: This is the result of decades of republican effort to destroy public education, and replace it with "private schools" funded with public money, with the goal of forcing religion, anti-science, and political propaganda onto everyone's kids.....and dumbass voters allowed this to happen.

iOW, it's going to plan.  Next up: convince the Calvinball SCOTUS there's no right to a public education.


I don't think it's "convincing" so much as filling in the paperwork.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big picture:These scrambles don't even begin to address the damage that the pandemic has already done to students' educations, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
At the current rate, it may take years for some students to recover from pandemic-era learning loss, according to a NWEA report earlier this month.

Sounds like a difficult thing, that teachers are probably struggling with.

https://www.usnews.com/news/education-news/articles/2022-07-20/democrats-cede-party-of-education-label-to-gop-poll?context=amp

Indeed, the poll found that 43% of likely voters said they trust Democrats on issues of education compared to 47% who said they trust Republicans.

Is it because of Chris Rufo?

Yet the poll reveals an ongoing and potentially deeper and calcifying problem for Democrats, who have long assumed the role as the party of education: The trust gap widens among parents, with Democrats trailing by 9 percentage points, and among voters of color, with Democrats trailing Republicans by 10 percentage points.

Eh, maybe not.

There's a lot going on, and this stuff is complex.  Please proceed to have the same thread we've been having over and over again, in which Democrats/liberals have no agency or impact and only the behavior of Republicans is relevant.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$50,000 incentive to teachers, nurses and administrators who are nearing retirement to stay with the district through the 2022-2023 school year.

Maybe try giving new teachers $50k more per year too and--hey why are you laughing?
 
Decorus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have a sub covering an art class at the school I'm working at as they could not find a teacher. She has nothing for art supplies. No pencils no paper no clay and if she wants any she will have to pay for it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
America needs to protect teachers from the KKK.

Simple as that, all the violence, lies and Russian treason are all clan members doing.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Decorus: Have a sub covering an art class at the school I'm working at as they could not find a teacher. She has nothing for art supplies. No pencils no paper no clay and if she wants any she will have to pay for it.


Exactly as Republicans want.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: School districts across America are under attack by right wing fundie nutjobs.


and have been so for two generations.   The wealthy send their brats to private schools at taxpayer expense and the rest are there to do the manual labor and service jobs and, worse, are convinced that Republicans are looking out for the little guy.   This cannot be repaired in one generation or maybe even two.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what we hear from school districts:

Its so huge
We have a great diverse student population
we're going to have to build that with partners because, right now, it's not as easily accessible
that's where our focus is now going forward.
We really need to identify opportunities
we're excited to leverage the land that we have
This has been a massive community effort
this is a way to really take action and do all we can
We all win when we are a more equitable society

Translation: We ain't going to pay you any more.

https://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/austin-isd-plans-create-affordable-housing-teachers-no-bond/269-c76b45c0-1f7e-4764-93eb-0f31dc8d249b
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"School districts nationwide"

States used: Texas, Florida, Arizona, Iowa

Hmm, what do these four states have in common?
 
Puglio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well duh, you're going to have to start offering them combat pay.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: "School districts nationwide"

States used: Texas, Florida, Arizona, Iowa

Hmm, what do these four states have in common?


Well. Florida has decided that being a Dependa is the only qualification you need to be a teacher...
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

null: theteacher: Yup

I'm support staff.

This year the turnover between some buildings... omfg.

They are about ready to draft me to hold down classes because of no teachers and no subs.  I said I'd get my emergency sub license under two conditions: 1) they add the sub pay to my daily pay and 2) I'll only handle 6th graders and up.

Then again they can't find support staff either.  Who is gonna be a bus driver or a custodian or a lunch lady?


I had been in a support IT role for two decades.  Six months before I left for a different employer I heard that some of my coworkers were being sent in as subs, no college degree, no substitute qualifications.  They'd merely passed (through virtue of employment allowing them into schools) the background/fingerprinting checks.

Fortunately my job was important enough and staffed with few enough people (three for a district of 60,000 students and 10,000 employees) that I was never asked to sub.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Naido: The big picture:These scrambles don't even begin to address the damage that the pandemic has already done to students' educations, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
At the current rate, it may take years for some students to recover from pandemic-era learning loss, according to a NWEA report earlier this month.

Sounds like a difficult thing, that teachers are probably struggling with.

https://www.usnews.com/news/education-news/articles/2022-07-20/democrats-cede-party-of-education-label-to-gop-poll?context=amp

Indeed, the poll found that 43% of likely voters said they trust Democrats on issues of education compared to 47% who said they trust Republicans.

Is it because of Chris Rufo?

Yet the poll reveals an ongoing and potentially deeper and calcifying problem for Democrats, who have long assumed the role as the party of education: The trust gap widens among parents, with Democrats trailing by 9 percentage points, and among voters of color, with Democrats trailing Republicans by 10 percentage points.

Eh, maybe not.

There's a lot going on, and this stuff is complex.  Please proceed to have the same thread we've been having over and over again, in which Democrats/liberals have no agency or impact and only the behavior of Republicans is relevant.


Republican education platforms, particularly in places like Texas which basically controls the textbook publishing industry literally prohibits things like critical thinking being taught but sure, pretend your party aren't the villains.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Naido: The big picture:These scrambles don't even begin to address the damage that the pandemic has already done to students' educations, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
At the current rate, it may take years for some students to recover from pandemic-era learning loss, according to a NWEA report earlier this month.

Sounds like a difficult thing, that teachers are probably struggling with.

https://www.usnews.com/news/education-news/articles/2022-07-20/democrats-cede-party-of-education-label-to-gop-poll?context=amp

Indeed, the poll found that 43% of likely voters said they trust Democrats on issues of education compared to 47% who said they trust Republicans.

Is it because of Chris Rufo?

Yet the poll reveals an ongoing and potentially deeper and calcifying problem for Democrats, who have long assumed the role as the party of education: The trust gap widens among parents, with Democrats trailing by 9 percentage points, and among voters of color, with Democrats trailing Republicans by 10 percentage points.

Eh, maybe not.

There's a lot going on, and this stuff is complex.  Please proceed to have the same thread we've been having over and over again, in which Democrats/liberals have no agency or impact and only the behavior of Republicans is relevant.


Yeah, that's right it's the Democrats fault.

IS PUBLIC EDUCATION A CASUALTY OF REAGANOMICS

Nov. 15, 1981

AS the price of Reaganomics becomes clear, Americans are becoming edgy. Teachers are downright nervous. We who are the true believers in public education are nearly frantic. In the big budget fight of 1980 we saw the President strive for a 30 percent reduction in Federal aid to education, but were heartened as Congress pared the cut to a less painful 10 percent. We attributed the President's zeal to wayward economics.

We saw the horrendous cut in subsidies for school lunches and thought, ''Well the President just doesn't understand.'' When the Congress went home, we traveled the nation and found school districts buffeted by the quadruple whammy of Federal cuts, state tax ceilings, loss of state revenue from taxes, and hostility to property taxes. They responded by laying off personnel, enlarging classes, simplifying curriculums, using obsolete material and taking other steps, all of which reduced parent and student satisfaction.

Back in Washington, the President has now demanded new cuts beyond his original proposal. He has called for the elimination of the Department of Education, and has reiterated his support for tax credits for private-school tuition. Public education is not an inadvertent casualty of Reaganomics, but rather economics has become the weapon used on a chosen target. The Administration's disdain for public enterprise now aims at the public-school system.


/empahsis mine
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada, teachers are disliked because they're overpaid and under-worked and have no clue that this is the case.  And have one of the best pensions you can get on top of that.

With the caveat that my kids have actually had something like 95%+ really good and supportive teachers and the schools have been great too.  The exceptions are extremely frustrating, though.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Local news station is having a school supply fund raiser, and it sort of enrages me.  Schools should be funded well enough that they can give students the basic supplies they need to get an education.
 
Watubi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You don't become a teacher for the salary, you do it for July, August and the pension.  I just got the back to school welcome letter from my kid's principal.  She detailed her months long summer trip to Europe and Asia, not something you want to be flexing to 8-5ers
 
sunarrow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
School districts can't just raise salaries trivially. They are completely hindered re: teachers salaries in bullshiat property taxes and other, even dumber, sources of funding. You wanna blame something, blame the degenerate education funding system and obviously anyone who impedes the public education system (ie republicans).
 
