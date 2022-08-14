 Skip to content
(MSN)   Newly-hired Black female police chief notices racial issues plaguing department and implements reforms. White police officers refuse to comply. Does the city manager A.)...okay, it's Charlottesville so you know he didn't fix the damn cable   (msn.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Decertify the police unions, seize their assets. Quit if you want,

They want guns and MRAPs, not on the city's dime.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was evidence of several officers making racist remarks. One text in particular read that they should "take out" the command staff. And while Brackney found this concerning, most others on staff blew the comment off.

This is exactly how bad apples spoil the lot.  People look the other way, deny its seriousness, chase "busybodies" off, and then eventually mostly only the shiatty people are left.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat or was there a very similar story a few months back?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone here at all surprised?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Police department...full of a bunch of racist assholes? I AM SHOCKED. Shocked.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's hard to argue against "ACAB" when any cop with even a shred of morals is forced out of the system.

Abolish the police.
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I voted Republican and I don't drink farking pumpkin lattes," said some asshole commander to his new Black chief.

Duh, we know dude. Pumpkin lattes are meant for people, not creatures like you.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tasteme: "I voted Republican and I don't drink farking pumpkin lattes," said some asshole commander to his new Black chief.

Duh, we know dude. Pumpkin lattes are meant for people, not creatures like you.



Also FTA: they felt the potential to be promoted to these specific roles were now stripped from their career vision boards.

Pumpkin Lattes = Stupid liberal bullshiat

Vision Boards = Manly conservative stuff
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tasteme: "I voted Republican and I don't drink farking pumpkin lattes," said some asshole commander to his new Black chief.

Duh, we know dude. Pumpkin lattes are meant for people, not creatures like you.


That guy's a farking douche. I don't drink lattes either. I like my black coffee to taste like scorched Earth like Pacha Kamaq intended.

And then I floss my teeth with fascist scumbags like this one.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
History has shown white supremacists are reasonable people so if you just don't upset them in any way you'll be fine
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network


I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.
 
slantsix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network


That's all of them. No exceptions. It's literally how they're trained and approach the world around them
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: History has shown white supremacists are reasonable people so if you just don't upset them in any way you'll be fine


🎵
History shows again and again,
How nature points out the folly of men.
Godzilla
🎵
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.


Some members of the public might have issues passing the physical

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: It's hard to argue against "ACAB" when any cop with even a shred of morals is forced out of the system.

Abolish the police.


My father, a massive asshole from New Jersey, which places him high in the running for most massive asshole worldwide, was actually a good and decent cop.  Some of his underlings put cocaine in his squad car in an attempt to frame him.

It didn't work, but this is the sh*t that happens.

And this was at a department in a city where the cops really, REALLY need to have each other's backs, because their lives absolutely depend on it.

/Sadly, my father survived
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If even half of what is reported in this story is correct, former Chief Brackney is going to be retiring early to live in her very nice house paid for by the taxpayers of Charlottesville. Not sure you could find a clearer example of negligence and unjust dismissal than what the C-ville City Manager did here. She was attempting to do everything they asked her, but it's clear they only wanted the appearance of cleaning up the department and were unwilling to actually take any of the necessary steps.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This used to be the part where the federal government comes in and fires the entire police department and reorganizes and restructures the entire place so minorities have rights.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Kalyco Jack: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.

Some members of the public might have issues passing the physical

[th.bing.com image 750x562]


A) Ohthatsterrifying.jpeg

B) someone has to do the desk jobs.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Daedalus27: Kalyco Jack: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.

Some members of the public might have issues passing the physical

[th.bing.com image 750x562]

A) Ohthatsterrifying.jpeg

B) someone has to do the desk jobs.


...as in, being the desk?  Because that's not a human, that's a piece of furniture.

/self-reported
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: If even half of what is reported in this story is correct, former Chief Brackney is going to be retiring early to live in her very nice house paid for by the taxpayers of Charlottesville. Not sure you could find a clearer example of negligence and unjust dismissal than what the C-ville City Manager did here. She was attempting to do everything they asked her, but it's clear they only wanted the appearance of cleaning up the department and were unwilling to actually take any of the necessary steps.


Are we sure there wasn't any collaboration in 2016 with the local police and the marchers?
 
sat1va
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: tasteme: "I voted Republican and I don't drink farking pumpkin lattes," said some asshole commander to his new Black chief.

Duh, we know dude. Pumpkin lattes are meant for people, not creatures like you.

That guy's a farking douche. I don't drink lattes either. I like my black coffee to taste like scorched Earth like Pacha Kamaq intended.

And then I floss my teeth with fascist scumbags like this one.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: This used to be the part where the federal government comes in and fires the entire police department and reorganizes and restructures the entire place so minorities have rights.


Them Rutherford B. Hayes wanted to win the Presidency.....
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"In order to dismantle systemic racism and eliminate police violence and misconduct in Charlottesville, we need a leader who is not only knowledgeable in that work, but also is effective building collaborative relationships with the community, the department, and the team at City Hall," City Manager Chip Boyles wrote in a news release.

Instead of getting all up in arms about the firing, I've decided to consider the possibility that perhaps this specific leader was not accomplishing these goals as effectively as a different leader could, irrespective of minority status. Just being a minority doesn't automatically make someone the right leader in any given situation.

(Local reference: David Clarke is Black too. This did not in any way prevent him from being someone who should be kept far away from anything more dangerous than a Nerf gun.)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.


Would be nice to see some sort of graduated training system with a national registry, kind of like how EMTs have a multi-tier system.  You can start as a street cop doing speeding tix, basic incident reports, first responder at a medical event, crowd control, etc. with just a 6 month academy.  To carry a firearm and obtain more authority -- something like a two year associate's program (with option to start at lower license + X hundreds of hours minimum time on the job and then complete level 2 academic program at an accelerated rate).  Have a third level that's basically a bachelor's degree.

Should be offered by state schools -- community colleges and state 4 year universities -- prioritizing low tuition since it's a public service position, or maybe scholarships for people who spend X years working in-state afterwards.
 
mononymous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's almost like black people have sort of beef with police. I wonder why that is.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

slantsix: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

That's all of them. No exceptions. It's literally how they're trained and approach the world around them


There's a reason we don't use the military at home. To soldiers, everyone else is "them". This is a good thing. That is their job. Police, on the other hand, are supposed to be part of the community. The "us".

Watching the police around here, I think the shift came some time in the 90s. They started wearing black instead of blue and the patrol cars became harder to spot after abandoning the black and whites.

Their training shifted from "protect and serve"/ prevent crime to "we all come home at night"*/ punish criminals.

*"Protect and serve " is now a distant second (if that) to "we all come home at night". See Uvalde.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Decertify the police unions, seize their assets. Quit if you want,

They want guns and MRAPs, not on the city's dime.


This comment demonstrates a clear lack of understanding of police unions, yet 15 people, so far, have smarted it. Good start to a thread.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sat1va: Kalyco Jack: tasteme: "I voted Republican and I don't drink farking pumpkin lattes," said some asshole commander to his new Black chief.

Duh, we know dude. Pumpkin lattes are meant for people, not creatures like you.

That guy's a farking douche. I don't drink lattes either. I like my black coffee to taste like scorched Earth like Pacha Kamaq intended.

And then I floss my teeth with fascist scumbags like this one.

[i.pinimg.com image 480x313]


 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.


Treat them like the military, have a national or state police force, rotation of troops etc. No one gets to be cozy. Plus soldiers are held to a higher standard.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zeroth Law: Kalyco Jack: fjnorton: We need the police to keep rule of law but it seems any police department that has an us vs them mentally needs a shakeup. Bring in some outsiders to break up the old boys network

I'm really starting to wonder if we need to start conscripting members of the public to be police and rotate them out every two years as a way to prevent intrenched ideology and keep police power in the hands of the common people.

Treat them like the military, have a national or state police force, rotation of troops etc. No one gets to be cozy. Plus soldiers are held to a higher standard.


Nope. Using soldiers at home is a bad idea. See my post above.
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: sat1va: Kalyco Jack: tasteme: "I voted Republican and I don't drink farking pumpkin lattes," said some asshole commander to his new Black chief.

Duh, we know dude. Pumpkin lattes are meant for people, not creatures like you.

That guy's a farking douche. I don't drink lattes either. I like my black coffee to taste like scorched Earth like Pacha Kamaq intended.

And then I floss my teeth with fascist scumbags like this one.

[i.pinimg.com image 480x313]

 [Fark user image image 425x318]


I like my coffee like my women: hot, black, bitter and reasonably priced.

Or: I like my women like my microwave: cold on the outside, warm on the inside, and guaranteed to kill any baby I put inside of it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.