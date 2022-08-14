 Skip to content
(CNN)   Civil War 2 start attempt number two under way, aaaand he's dead   (cnn.com) divider line
96
96 Comments     (+0 »)
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only they all went like this...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was he driving a Tesla?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Was he driving a Tesla?


Prolly more like this:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think all of the trumpers should follow the example of this true patriot. Actually, just go ahead and skip to the last part.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll have wait for Fox News to tell me how this is Buden's fault before I'll know how pwned I should feel
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Breaker Moran: Was he driving a Tesla?

Prolly more like this:

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


that's an outdated picture. No way they would be sporting the blue line flag now.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

khitsicker: markie_farkie: Breaker Moran: Was he driving a Tesla?

Prolly more like this:

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

that's an outdated picture. No way they would be sporting the blue line flag now.


They're replacing it with a Thin Red Line flag, because firefighters or something.

I wish I was making this up.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As the "Lone Wolf" MAGAts get entirely dead in these situations, we shall see if they start to do concerted attacks, hidden attacks (bombings, snipers); or if they decide it's just easier to moan and howl.

They are seriously deluded if they think violently going up against federal law enforcement will produce results besides imprisonment and death.

Going up against liberal citizens will not go well either.  Just because Libby-libs don't carry rifles into the sandwich shop doesn't mean they own them and feel strongly about protecting themselves and their families.

Some will find out the hard way.  The rest will complain that fighting back isn't fair.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it someone that couldn't find the freedom convoy and figured they were raptured away already and was trying to catch up so not to be left behind?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You have a bathtub for fark's sake.  Use it. Hell, save a bullet and throw in the toaster.  Go to MAGA Valhalla.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
May they all die as gloriously and heroically as the Judean People's Front crack suicide squad.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have two questions that I'd love for the DoJ to answer:

1. At what point does a person/party cross the line of freedom of speech/expression and become a domestic threat to the Constitution?

2. If we targeted and killed Osama bin Laden and Anwar al-Awlaki because they inspired acts of terrorism against America, when does domestic stochastic terrorism become a priority for prosecution?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well THAT ESCALATED QUI... and we're finished.

Ok, Breakfast thread: I just had coffee. You?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Brosephus: 2. If we targeted and killed Osama bin Laden and Anwar al-Awlaki because they inspired acts of terrorism against America, when does domestic stochastic terrorism become a priority for prosecution?


Legally. . .when the GOP all chartered a flight on the 4th of July to visit Putin. . . we could have shot it down.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a farking idiot. He crashed and just... gave up and killed himself. MAGA baby!
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. ET, when the man drove his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. He then exited his car, which became "engulfed in flames," and fired several shots into the air, Capitol Police said in a statement.

We've now reached peak Yosemite Sam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sure owned those libs
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. ET, when the man drove his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. He then exited his car, which became "engulfed in flames," and fired several shots into the air, Capitol Police said in a statement.

We've now reached peak Yosemite Sam.

[Fark user image image 400x400]


7 out of 10 rootin tootins
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DarnoKonrad: You have a bathtub for fark's sake.  Use it. Hell, save a bullet and throw in the toaster.  Go to MAGA Valhalla.


Is that where you're on a divan, and Rush brings you endless buffet bacon while he blows you, and it's broadcast live on 50,000 OAN TVs the size of the Queen Mary?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I seriously wonder when the first suicide bombing is going to happen.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
man drove his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. He then exited his car, which became "engulfed in flames," and fired several shots into the air, Capitol Police said in a statement.
He then fatally shot himself when authorities approached

Is the barricade okay??
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I seriously wonder when the first suicide bombing is going to happen.


They've tried several times now. They are literally too stupid to make bombs that work.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Worst re-enactment ever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please, proceed.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: [Fark user image image 425x332]

As the "Lone Wolf" MAGAts get entirely dead in these situations, we shall see if they start to do concerted attacks, hidden attacks (bombings, snipers); or if they decide it's just easier to moan and howl.


If we're lucky, they'll blow their load (so to speak) on a performative show like the Bundys do whenever they feel like they need attention: take over and occupy some federal lands, claim themselves sovereign citizens, and be stupid for a week or two until they realize they need bathrooms or food or some basic necessity like that.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: khitsicker: markie_farkie: Breaker Moran: Was he driving a Tesla?

Prolly more like this:

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

that's an outdated picture. No way they would be sporting the blue line flag now.

They're replacing it with a Thin Red Line flag, because firefighters or something.

I wish I was making this up.


Palm Springs derper protest the other day:
s.yimg.comView Full Size


These are not clever people.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DarnoKonrad: You have a bathtub for fark's sake.  Use it. Hell, save a bullet and throw in the toaster.  Go to MAGA Valhalla.


Somebody once wrote a letter to the late Jeff Cooper (the guy who owned a firearms training camp in Arizona), asking if people contemplating suicide should be issued only large caliber firearms. His response was they should not be given any kind of firearm, that shooting oneself is noisy, messy, and inconsiderate.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same energy as the Glasgow airport bombing, where the terrorist accidentally lit himself on fire and was subsequently kicked in the nuts.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only good terrorist is a dead terrorist.  And especially one that dies from their own stupidity.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: Well THAT ESCALATED QUI... and we're finished.

Ok, Breakfast thread: I just had coffee. You?


Egg sandwiches for me and the kids.  Then I went and weed ate my 30x4 strip of grass that qualifies as my yard.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why I say "hey MAGA man, nice shot."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lamest Lone Wolf ever.  Low energy. Sad.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was watching the new minions movie the ither day with my toddler and it made me wonder if the bicentennial was responsible for all the maga redhat types. The celebrated 200 years of "freedom" and crystalized their view of america, the world, and politics then and there, the glory days of their. They never grew from then, and are stuck in a world before the big pudhes towards various equalities in the 80s, 90s, aughts, etc.  They still see the world as it was in 1976 and get pissed off at anything that tries to tell them that that world doesn't exist anymore. So in one last grand, futile gesture they are doing everything in their limited power to drag the whole world, kicking and screaming, backwards 4 decades to when things made sense.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: roddikinsathome: Well THAT ESCALATED QUI... and we're finished.

Ok, Breakfast thread: I just had coffee. You?

Egg sandwiches for me and the kids.  Then I went and weed ate my 30x4 strip of grass that qualifies as my yard.


Yay!
Amdt: my partner just popped a 'grown-ups' gummy in my mouf. She's a keeper.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At some point you have to wonder when Fox is going to air Channel 58's "Contingency Plan".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I was watching the new minions movie the ither day with my toddler and it made me wonder if the bicentennial was responsible for all the maga redhat types. The celebrated 200 years of "freedom" and crystalized their view of america, the world, and politics then and there, the glory days of their. They never grew from then, and are stuck in a world before the big pudhes towards various equalities in the 80s, 90s, aughts, etc.  They still see the world as it was in 1976 and get pissed off at anything that tries to tell them that that world doesn't exist anymore. So in one last grand, futile gesture they are doing everything in their limited power to drag the whole world, kicking and screaming, backwards 4 decades to when things made sense.


Wrong.

In 1976, there was civil rights, 100% legal abortion, and a lot of work towards passing the ERA.  They're trying to pull us back to the period in between WWII and Ike taking charge.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rest of the Trumpers should take this brave man's example and shoot themselves in the head. That'll stick it to the libs.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this please. Come on Trumpers...you bought all that ammo... come on, do something!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I'll have wait for Fox News to tell me how this is Buden's fault before I'll know how pwned I should feel


static.billboard.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Best thing for him really, his therapy was going nowhere" - Dr. Hannibal Lecter
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a conservative Trump supporter I applaud this hero! We should all be so brave and committed. I intend to show my support by following his example! I am going to ram my car into a barricade and then shoot myself in the head this coming Thursday.

If you think about it, it is the only way to show our true love and adoration for all Trump has done for us. I encourage all my fellow Trump supporters to do the same as soon as they are able. I mean anyone who doesn't is basically a commie Democrat!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: I think all of the trumpers should follow the example of this true patriot. Actually, just go ahead and skip to the last part.


Any true patriot who dies by their own hand without hurting anyone else will receive 112 electoral votes in heaven. That means you and just one other person will have the power to change 2020 right this minute. DON"T WAIT
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: khitsicker: markie_farkie: Breaker Moran: Was he driving a Tesla?

Prolly more like this:

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

that's an outdated picture. No way they would be sporting the blue line flag now.

They're replacing it with a Thin Red Line flag, because firefighters or something.

I wish I was making this up.


There are other colors...it's becoming a...uh...rainbow of colors.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was no information to indicate motive

I think being batshiat crazy is indicative.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Brosephus: 2. If we targeted and killed Osama bin Laden and Anwar al-Awlaki because they inspired acts of terrorism against America, when does domestic stochastic terrorism become a priority for prosecution?

Legally. . .when the GOP all chartered a flight on the 4th of July to visit Putin. . . we could have shot it down.


S/could/should/
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: At some point you have to wonder when Fox is going to air Channel 58's "Contingency Plan".

[Fark user image 255x198]

[Fark user image 268x188]


If Anonymous or whoever were to hack Fox's feed and air this, I wonder how many of the faithful would respond.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, you can do it, ah there you go.

That's how they can save US Democracy. The only way...
And, it saves tax payer money!
 
