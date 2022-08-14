 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Freya the Walrus euthanized to protect the tourists who wouldn't leave her alone   (bbc.com) divider line
31
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
people suck.
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why can't we put down the people instead?
I hope everyone who got a close picture of Freya recognizes what a-holes they are. This includes the fisheries dept that made this decision.

/not sure I would expect better from a population that supports whaling, though
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suffering the consequences of people's stupidity and unwillingness to follow simple directions?

Seems like we all are the Walrus.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigMax: Suffering the consequences of people's stupidity and unwillingness to follow simple directions?

Seems like we all are the Walrus.


Goo goo g'joob!
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ugh. Remember what happened the last time we murdered an animal because of a person's stupidity? Harambe's death kicked off this whole chain of disasters. Freya didn't deserve to die just because people were being idiots.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He added that other options had been considered, including moving Freya out of the fjord, but they had been discarded out of concern for the welfare of the walrus.

We could move the walrus out of here, or we could do what's best for the walrus and listen to the demands of rich people saying we should kill it to keep it from sinking more of their boats.  Hmm. *Bang*. It really was the best thing for the walrus.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just farking move her. What the fark.

Give her a few chances and even then.. What the fark.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, so people refused to read the sign to leave the walrus alone, so they up and killed the Walrus?

Sounds like a strategy the Republican Party has for maintaining election integrity.
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

koder: He added that other options had been considered, including moving Freya out of the fjord, but they had been discarded out of concern for the welfare of the walrus.

We could move the walrus out of here, or we could do what's best for the walrus and listen to the demands of rich people saying we should kill it to keep it from sinking more of their boats.  Hmm. *Bang*. It really was the best thing for the walrus.


Walruses are notorious in their desire for the sweet embrace of death. It was the only option.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't they just euthanize all the people that got too close instead?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: He added that other options had been considered, including moving Freya out of the fjord, but they had been discarded out of concern for the welfare of the walrus.

We could move the walrus out of here, or we could do what's best for the walrus and listen to the demands of rich people saying we should kill it to keep it from sinking more of their boats.  Hmm. *Bang*. It really was the best thing for the walrus.


Temporary discomfort or death?

/read that in Eddie Izzard's voice
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why can't they just euthanize all the people that got too close instead?


My sign:

If you step beyond this forcefield you will die.
It's best for the walrus.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Ugh. Remember what happened the last time we murdered an animal because of a person's stupidity? Harambe's death kicked off this whole chain of disasters. Freya didn't deserve to die just because people were being idiots.


But she sank boats worth hundreds, even thousand of dollars! The tyranny had to be put to an end
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We still can't euthanize politicians to protect people
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cheaper to kill than to relocate, I imagine there's a zoo somewhere that she could have become a prime attraction, But then people would be biatching about putting her in a zoo even if the alternative was death
 
Moose out front
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Put up no trespassing and warning signs.

Let them fark around and find out just how deadly a walrus can be.

Some idiots only learn things the hard way.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

koder: He added that other options had been considered, including moving Freya out of the fjord, but they had been discarded out of concern for the welfare of the walrus.

We could move the walrus out of here, or we could do what's best for the walrus and listen to the demands of rich people saying we should kill it to keep it from sinking more of their boats.  Hmm. *Bang*. It really was the best thing for the walrus.


"Tranquilizing a walrus" is perilously close to "euthanizing a walrus" plus the stress of relocating her to a new location and hoping she can be integrated into a new herd. Walruses are social animals, so it isn't like they can just take her to a nice place and say "Here ya go!" Whatever caused her to be separated and living in the fjord and adopt humans as her new herd, it's something that would need to be overcome in releasing her back into the wild.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They killed her for being too friendly. Wtf. I would rather she kill ten dumb dumbs who choose to get to close to a wild animal than kill her over nothing. Fark the assholes that killed her.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: We still can't euthanize politicians to protect people


We still aren't even allowed to euthanize ourselves if we want to.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not as horrific as those beach goers in Australia caught a baby dolphin by hand that swam in too close (out of curiosity probably) and passed it from person to person until it died of fright (probably) or from being out of water too long.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The logic escapes me.  I don't care what the walrus was doing or not doing.  It's not like she was a grizzly that can run 30 mph and catch you in a heartbeat.....walrus' are basically slow moving mountains and threaten no one but morons who get way too close.  People don't need protection from walrus', walrus' need protection from people.  Killing her was stupid.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"People refused warnings not to get too close to the 1,300lb (600kg) animal, putting her and themselves at risk."

YOU DID IT AGAIN HUMANITY! You did it again.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a farked up story. They could have protected the Walrus from stoopid humans, but it was cheaper to kill it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: koder: He added that other options had been considered, including moving Freya out of the fjord, but they had been discarded out of concern for the welfare of the walrus.

We could move the walrus out of here, or we could do what's best for the walrus and listen to the demands of rich people saying we should kill it to keep it from sinking more of their boats.  Hmm. *Bang*. It really was the best thing for the walrus.

"Tranquilizing a walrus" is perilously close to "euthanizing a walrus" plus the stress of relocating her to a new location and hoping she can be integrated into a new herd. Walruses are social animals, so it isn't like they can just take her to a nice place and say "Here ya go!" Whatever caused her to be separated and living in the fjord and adopt humans as her new herd, it's something that would need to be overcome in releasing her back into the wild.


You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. You also block 100% of the shots that are taken when the goal is sealed with concrete forever.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: They killed her for being too friendly. Wtf. I would rather she kill ten dumb dumbs who choose to get to close to a wild animal than kill her over nothing. Fark the assholes that killed her.


Well, to be fair, they do the same to bears
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ace in your face: maxandgrinch: We still can't euthanize politicians to protect people

We still aren't even allowed to euthanize ourselves if we want to.


Move to Canada, you can there. 10,064 people did so in 2021(latest year the numbers are available for).
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

koder: He added that other options had been considered, including moving Freya out of the fjord, but they had been discarded out of concern for the welfare of the walrus.

We could move the walrus out of here, or we could do what's best for the walrus and listen to the demands of rich people saying we should kill it to keep it from sinking more of their boats.  Hmm. *Bang*. It really was the best thing for the walrus.


This reminds me of people saying that the reason that they hunt is because of how beautiful the animals are.

There are really weird short circuits in a lot of people's brains when it comes to animals.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That sucks.  Freya was the best thing to come out of Oslo since Dag Hammarskjold.

images.findagrave.comView Full Size


Who sits on his throne in Valhalla, judging us all.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She was delicious.
 
BigChad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

elvisaintdead: people suck.


Done in one.

/thread closed
 
