(CNN)   Might as well forget about that river cruise in Europe   (cnn.com)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!


People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!


This article is from their Travel section, it seems appropriate considering.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully the rivers will come back.  It hasn't been that long ago when flooding was a big problem.  The cruise boats had to bus people between some stops because because they couldn't get under the bridges.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry, my neighbor confidently stated, after I mentioned how we're in a drought, that "Eh, we'll get the rain, we always do."  See, he doesn't care if we don't get any for months at a time and get 5 inches in an hour which floods everything and just runs off into the ocean leaving no real benefit, Everything's just fine.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing I always darkly liked about Jungle Cruise at Disney was how blissfully unaware everyone who rode it--and designed it--was about how ominously accurate a portent of the future it portrayed, for one day rivers likely will actually consist of entirely fabricated experiences, complete with hydraulic/similar "animals" and inoffensive, curated facts to curate a watered-down "learning experience."

Blows the hell out of EPCOT.

Sadly.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!

This article is from their Travel section, it seems appropriate considering.

This article is from their Travel section, it seems appropriate considering.


I get that, but you have to admit the timing is pretty cringe-inducing. They could have waited until the water levels have risen a little before panicking about whether they can take their next river cruise.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just have to cruise Alice Spring style.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The thing I always darkly liked about Jungle Cruise at Disney was how blissfully unaware everyone who rode it--and designed it--was about how ominously accurate a portent of the future it portrayed, for one day rivers likely will actually consist of entirely fabricated experiences, complete with hydraulic/similar "animals" and inoffensive, curated facts to curate a watered-down "learning experience."

Blows the hell out of EPCOT.

Sadly.

Blows the hell out of EPCOT.

Sadly.


The movie wasn't half bad either.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Hopefully the rivers will come back.  It hasn't been that long ago when flooding was a big problem.  The cruise boats had to bus people between some stops because because they couldn't get under the bridges.


Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
BUT THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE ITS ALL A HOAX BY LIBS TO MAKE US BUY ELECTRIC CARS AND BECOME SOSHULISTS!!!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: oldernell: Hopefully the rivers will come back.  It hasn't been that long ago when flooding was a big problem.  The cruise boats had to bus people between some stops because because they couldn't get under the bridges.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.


As someone who was stuck on those goddamn Rhine river cruises every time a relative came to visit, you aren't missing much, unless you REALLY like German white wines. Even if you're a tourist, 6 hours is more than enough. Get on, get drunk, get off and catch a train.
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: shastacola: Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!

This article is from their Travel section, it seems appropriate considering.

I get that, but you have to admit the timing is pretty cringe-inducing. They could have waited until the water levels have risen a little before panicking about whether they can take their next river cruise.


On the other hand, if droughts like this are going to keep happening, then is maintaining boats for river cruises economically sustainable as a business if every few years you're going to lose several months of cruises?
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: oldernell: Hopefully the rivers will come back.  It hasn't been that long ago when flooding was a big problem.  The cruise boats had to bus people between some stops because because they couldn't get under the bridges.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.


Not at the moment, evidently.
 
jman144
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: oldernell: Hopefully the rivers will come back.  It hasn't been that long ago when flooding was a big problem.  The cruise boats had to bus people between some stops because because they couldn't get under the bridges.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.


Not anymore.
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I keep seeing commercials for Viking river cruises. Guess they will be bus cruises soon
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: oldernell: Hopefully the rivers will come back.  It hasn't been that long ago when flooding was a big problem.  The cruise boats had to bus people between some stops because because they couldn't get under the bridges.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.

Boats are the only way for people to get across the Rhine in most places.


Including Remagen of all places
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

offacue: Don't worry, my neighbor confidently stated, after I mentioned how we're in a drought, that "Eh, we'll get the rain, we always do."  See, he doesn't care if we don't get any for months at a time and get 5 inches in an hour which floods everything and just runs off into the ocean leaving no real benefit, Everything's just fine.


The weather doesn't run on a clock like your sprinkler system.
Droughts and floods have been happening since way before humans trod the Earth.
But hopefully the Inflation Bill will make everything run like clockwork by capping insulin prices and more IRS agents will fix things.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bondith: They'll just have to cruise Alice Spring style.


I dunno, I'm not sure there's enough venomous wildlife in the Rhine watershed for that to work.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: I keep seeing commercials for Viking river cruises. Guess they will be bus cruises soon


They operate Great Lakes cruises. I'd actually be kinda tempted to take one of those, too, if I had the money and if I decided I could stand being around people who'd go on a cruise for a week or two.

They also operate "Hemisphere" cruises, starting in Ushuaia, traveling down to Antarctica, up to Galapagos, through the Panama Canal, up the St. Lawrence, and ending in ... Milwaukee! There's another one in the reverse direction but I think that begins in Duluth.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vlad_the_Inaner:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Mein trockfluss Deutsch ist nichts, aber ich kann Hunger und auch Tränen haben
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!


But someone has to make copy because of deadline!

WHY WON'T YOU THINK OF AMERICAN JOBS in ultimately useless journalism?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rebrand it as an "archeological mudlarking" tour & still profit.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: The weather doesn't run on a clock like your sprinkler system.
Droughts and floods have been happening since w


I was just going to mention that we don't get so many climate change deniers in here anymore, not like we used to, now that right-wing news sources like Fox have faced facts and aren't denying it anymore. Yet, here you are.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It'll be fine! This happens every summer.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: offacue: Don't worry, my neighbor confidently stated, after I mentioned how we're in a drought, that "Eh, we'll get the rain, we always do."  See, he doesn't care if we don't get any for months at a time and get 5 inches in an hour which floods everything and just runs off into the ocean leaving no real benefit, Everything's just fine.

The weather doesn't run on a clock like your sprinkler system.
Droughts and floods have been happening since way before humans trod the Earth.
But hopefully the Inflation Bill will make everything run like clockwork by capping insulin prices and more IRS agents will fix things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x383]


Climate change is going to kill us all - the drying rivers have unearthed the Funniest Joke in the World!
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned with the fish and other wildlife that depends on these waterways.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Speaking of climate change, have we had an "other big one" thread yet?

"Despite the recent prevalence of severe drought, California faces a broadly underappreciated risk of severe floods. Here, we investigate the physical characteristics of "plausible worst case scenario" extreme storm sequences capable of giving rise to "megaflood" conditions using a combination of climate model data and high-resolution weather modeling. Using the data from the Community Earth System Model Large Ensemble, we find that climate change has already doubled the likelihood of an event capable of producing catastrophic flooding, but larger future increases are likely due to continued warming. We further find that runoff in the future extreme storm scenario is 200 to 400% greater than historical values in the Sierra Nevada because of increased precipitation rates and decreased snow fraction. These findings have direct implications for flood and emergency management, as well as broader implications for hazard mitigation and climate adaptation activities."

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abq0995 (copy and paste and edit the garbage out of the link, Fark calls it 'unfetchable')
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: I keep seeing commercials for Viking river cruises. Guess they will be bus cruises soon


nah, passengers will have to learn how to portage. it's a cinch with a canoe so i don't see why thousands of people can't do it with a cruise ship.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!

People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.

People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.



a) This is a Republican line aimed to blame some other cause than Republican policies.
b) We're both old and have backed liberal/progressive causes since before much of Fark was born
c) [verb][vague direction]
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!

People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.

People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We won't do anything about it. So shut the fark up and get over it.

Profits are more important than so called "people" that don't even own a single mega yacht and can barely afford to live as it is. So maybe they should just die already. It's not like Jesus will take them to heaven with us wealthy white Christians, else they wouldn't be so poor
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You could not pay me to take a cruise, anywhere. If you don't get Covid immediately, you still have to worry about  it becoming The Shiat Boat, with puke all over the place as added feature. No thank you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!


Warnings about climate change seem to go unheeded. I guess pointing out some of the lesser side effects may get a few peoples attention.


"People will die because of climate change" *crickets*

"Your river cruise is going to be cancelled"  OUTRAGE!!!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Speaking of climate change, have we had an "other big one" thread yet?

"Despite the recent prevalence of severe drought, California faces a broadly underappreciated risk of severe floods. Here, we investigate the physical characteristics of "plausible worst case scenario" extreme storm sequences capable of giving rise to "megaflood" conditions using a combination of climate model data and high-resolution weather modeling. Using the data from the Community Earth System Model Large Ensemble, we find that climate change has already doubled the likelihood of an event capable of producing catastrophic flooding, but larger future increases are likely due to continued warming. We further find that runoff in the future extreme storm scenario is 200 to 400% greater than historical values in the Sierra Nevada because of increased precipitation rates and decreased snow fraction. These findings have direct implications for flood and emergency management, as well as broader implications for hazard mitigation and climate adaptation activities."

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abq0995 (copy and paste and edit the garbage out of the link, Fark calls it 'unfetchable')


these sorts of things expose the ~$40B/yr climate emergency spending as the sad, microscopic fraction of necessary climate emergency spending, so no we don't have threads on all the stuff that is actually happening.

dark brandon threads create ad revenues. stuff that makes us have to come to grips with reality tend not to.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!


It's an (not so subtle) anti-climate change take. With climate change related news, they only talk about weather and climate as it relates to leisure.

Warm in December? = "YAY we can do outside activities that are normally unavailable!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Rebrand it as an "archeological mudlarking" tour & still profit.


Phras.. oh
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On the plus side. We can now clean up all the crap people have thrown in them over the centuries.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of people who don't know how to adapt.  Big rubber tank treads ought to move those boats along muddy or dried-out riverbeds just fine.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: optikeye: Farking Clown Shoes: Boy, what a hot take by Chicken Noodle News. Rivers are drying out, wells are running dry, fish are dying, crops are failing, but to hell with all that. Oh noes, I won't get to take my river cruise! Time to make some angry mayonnaise noises!

People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.

People, especially older American's don't give a S about  the planet or foreigners unless it affects their plans.

[Fark user image 289x425]


Show me....where 55 AND Older Voted overwhelmingly for Trump that isn't localized to a solid blue state?
Do you have evidence to the contrary?

Because I'm in a Solid Red state and even the 'young' demographic were Trumpets.
I'm sure you can point to some Unicorns...but I can point to some people from 'bama solidly for Gay Rights, Health Care, and Social Security.
So, tell me where you live?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: On the plus side. We can now clean up all the crap people have thrown in them over the centuries.


That's what I thought, seeing ripples on water is less interesting than seeing bicycles and skulls on sand
 
