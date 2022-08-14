 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 14 is shard, as in: The old coot didn't sell his moonshine, but he shard it with his friends   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uhoh, that wasn't a fard, it was a shard..  BRB gotta go change my shorts.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shard is an incompletely digested food that eventually finds its way down and/or out painfully.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that drink way too much often shard themselves.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha no Merriam you're wrong. The video game that raised me taught me a shard is one of several, sometimes as many as 99, that you have to collect to unlock rewards for optional side quests or open bonus map areas.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man, that bum belch left a shard in my underpants!

/dafuq else did you expect from me?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As any Rolemaster player will tell you, "beware of shards."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good one, subs. Isn't it time for another Zillow thread?
 
