(WTSP)   Some of the neighbors are acting all weird just because a developer wants to tear down a house in the neighborhood and replace it with an industrial incinerator or two   (wtsp.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DeSpicable DeVelopment.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stand your ground.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disclosure - I work at a company that builds Air Curtain Burners. 

These are not for burning trash, only "clean" wood waste. Logs, branches, cut ends from construction, pallets. Nothing pressure treated or painted.  Nowhere in the US will permit burning those things, except after a disaster because of the chemicals released, just as the residents fear. 

Instead of open pile burning, toss the wood in a open topped dumpster looking thing. As it burns, the air curtain traps particles briefly, where they get more fully combusted. Once up to temp, with a raging fire of tons of wood, there is virtually no visible smoke. Only heat waves coming out the top. The air curtain keeps the fire burning hot because of additional oxygen supply so burning is faster than a pile.  You get a 95-98% mass reduction and can utilize the ash in fertilizer and some other processes. Slightly different operation can produce biochar for conditioning soil.

I don't know details about this proposed operation, but I suspect the neighbors are not well informed about the process and are responding on supposition of what they've heard of garbage incineration.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I'll add, getting rid of vegetative waste is a massive problem.

Main ways of disposal are burning, grind & haul, and composting.

The grinding just makes the wood smaller, no reduction in mass. Then either mulched or then taken to the dump. Landfills are expensive propositions and they prefer to not fill it up with yards trimmings.  Grinders are expensive machines (around $1M), burn a lot of diesel, and the wood dust is carcinogenic.

Composting cannot be done on the level needed to solve the waste load and poses problems of spontaneous combustion.

Open burning makes a lot of smoke, burns over days or weeks, and can get out of control.  Many places (CA for instance) are banning open burning in the next couple years, so grind & haul or air curtain burning are the only remaining solutions. When you compare the costs between the two, burning uses way less resources and is safer and less polluting. 

This company could very easily get a permit to open burn for now in the same area. The residents should be happy that the company will buy or build the machines to control the pollution.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: I don't know details about this proposed operation, but I suspect the neighbors are not well informed about the process and are responding on supposition of what they've heard of garbage incineration.


Wait. You're suggesting that a local population is leaping to conclusions about a proposed project in their vicinity despite not having even the slightest actual idea what it involves? That they're manipulated more by scary things they've read on social media and NIMBYism than facts? I don't believe you.

Also:

In Messer's community, there are a ton of kids.

Once again, some quality journalism. There are tons of kids, see? Tons of them. I mean maybe if there were only a few hundred pounds of kids, it wouldn't be a big deal. But when you're talking about tons of kids, I mean, you have to think about them or they'll crush you.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's only doing it for the LUTZ
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: And I'll add, getting rid of vegetative waste is a massive problem.

Main ways of disposal are burning, grind & haul, and composting.

The grinding just makes the wood smaller, no reduction in mass. Then either mulched or then taken to the dump. Landfills are expensive propositions and they prefer to not fill it up with yards trimmings.  Grinders are expensive machines (around $1M), burn a lot of diesel, and the wood dust is carcinogenic.

Composting cannot be done on the level needed to solve the waste load and poses problems of spontaneous combustion.

Open burning makes a lot of smoke, burns over days or weeks, and can get out of control.  Many places (CA for instance) are banning open burning in the next couple years, so grind & haul or air curtain burning are the only remaining solutions. When you compare the costs between the two, burning uses way less resources and is safer and less polluting. 

This company could very easily get a permit to open burn for now in the same area. The residents should be happy that the company will buy or build the machines to control the pollution.


Which method releases the least amount of carbon from the vegetative waste into the atmosphere?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See, if you want to get Fark's NIMBY hackles up, you should have went with nuclear.
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought Lutz was one of those throw away characters on 30 Rock.
Oh well, I don't care about the town or the character. Carry on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry concerned neighbors, but if you wanted a state to care about the affect of burning things that would release particulate matter into the atmosphere, you shouldn't have picked Flori
 
DerAppie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Disclosure - I work at a company that builds Air Curtain Burners. 

These are not for burning trash, only "clean" wood waste. Logs, branches, cut ends from construction, pallets. Nothing pressure treated or painted.  Nowhere in the US will permit burning those things, except after a disaster because of the chemicals released, just as the residents fear. 

Instead of open pile burning, toss the wood in a open topped dumpster looking thing. As it burns, the air curtain traps particles briefly, where they get more fully combusted. Once up to temp, with a raging fire of tons of wood, there is virtually no visible smoke. Only heat waves coming out the top. The air curtain keeps the fire burning hot because of additional oxygen supply so burning is faster than a pile.  You get a 95-98% mass reduction and can utilize the ash in fertilizer and some other processes. Slightly different operation can produce biochar for conditioning soil.

I don't know details about this proposed operation, but I suspect the neighbors are not well informed about the process and are responding on supposition of what they've heard of garbage incineration.


It'll still be a 24/7 smell of burning wood in the neighbourhood. No thank you.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: dammit just give me a login: And I'll add, getting rid of vegetative waste is a massive problem.

Main ways of disposal are burning, grind & haul, and composting.

The grinding just makes the wood smaller, no reduction in mass. Then either mulched or then taken to the dump. Landfills are expensive propositions and they prefer to not fill it up with yards trimmings.  Grinders are expensive machines (around $1M), burn a lot of diesel, and the wood dust is carcinogenic.

Composting cannot be done on the level needed to solve the waste load and poses problems of spontaneous combustion.

Open burning makes a lot of smoke, burns over days or weeks, and can get out of control.  Many places (CA for instance) are banning open burning in the next couple years, so grind & haul or air curtain burning are the only remaining solutions. When you compare the costs between the two, burning uses way less resources and is safer and less polluting. 

This company could very easily get a permit to open burn for now in the same area. The residents should be happy that the company will buy or build the machines to control the pollution.

Which method releases the least amount of carbon from the vegetative waste into the atmosphere?


Composting, but that takes space and time. Burning is technically carbon neutral. Grinding, using diesel, is a net carbon gain.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DerAppie: dammit just give me a login: Disclosure - I work at a company that builds Air Curtain Burners. 

These are not for burning trash, only "clean" wood waste. Logs, branches, cut ends from construction, pallets. Nothing pressure treated or painted.  Nowhere in the US will permit burning those things, except after a disaster because of the chemicals released, just as the residents fear. 

Instead of open pile burning, toss the wood in a open topped dumpster looking thing. As it burns, the air curtain traps particles briefly, where they get more fully combusted. Once up to temp, with a raging fire of tons of wood, there is virtually no visible smoke. Only heat waves coming out the top. The air curtain keeps the fire burning hot because of additional oxygen supply so burning is faster than a pile.  You get a 95-98% mass reduction and can utilize the ash in fertilizer and some other processes. Slightly different operation can produce biochar for conditioning soil.

I don't know details about this proposed operation, but I suspect the neighbors are not well informed about the process and are responding on supposition of what they've heard of garbage incineration.

It'll still be a 24/7 smell of burning wood in the neighbourhood. No thank you.


Probably burns cleaner than a wood stove, which are plentiful in my area.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sorry concerned neighbors, but if you wanted a state to care about the affect of burning things that would release particulate matter into the atmosphere, you shouldn't have picked Flori


They only talked to one neighbor. Not exactly a consensus. But I'm sure that one neighbor will rile up the rest of the community and it'll be pitchforks and torches at midnight. I just hope they film it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where do the developers think they are? Harrisburg, PA?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zeroth Law: TWX: dammit just give me a login: And I'll add, getting rid of vegetative waste is a massive problem.

Main ways of disposal are burning, grind & haul, and composting.

The grinding just makes the wood smaller, no reduction in mass. Then either mulched or then taken to the dump. Landfills are expensive propositions and they prefer to not fill it up with yards trimmings.  Grinders are expensive machines (around $1M), burn a lot of diesel, and the wood dust is carcinogenic.

Composting cannot be done on the level needed to solve the waste load and poses problems of spontaneous combustion.

Open burning makes a lot of smoke, burns over days or weeks, and can get out of control.  Many places (CA for instance) are banning open burning in the next couple years, so grind & haul or air curtain burning are the only remaining solutions. When you compare the costs between the two, burning uses way less resources and is safer and less polluting. 

This company could very easily get a permit to open burn for now in the same area. The residents should be happy that the company will buy or build the machines to control the pollution.

Which method releases the least amount of carbon from the vegetative waste into the atmosphere?

Composting, but that takes space and time. Burning is technically carbon neutral. Grinding, using diesel, is a net carbon gain.


I said the vegetation itself for a reason.

Right now, portable grinding solutions use petroleum fuels.

This application is for a fixed solution. No reason it couldn't be electrical-powered if a grinder. Which means as more and more electrical generation is performed without fossil fuels, the less the carbon impact over time, even if right now there is that impact based on generation.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I look forward to hearing from this community, soon!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.