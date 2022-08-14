 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 172 of WW3: Zelenskyy says any Orcs who shoot at Zaporizhzhia NPP or use it as cover would become "special targets." G7 nations, fearing nuclear catastrophe, call on Moscow to withdraw from Zaporizhzhia. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<slowly walks to chair, gently eases unto it wincing, sits on icepack>

Morning everyone.  Never say the word "peg" around turboke.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say that Zelinski is managing this war in an exceptional manner.  He first drew the borders at the point he was elected, and as the Russians get pressed back, he now wants Crimea before he'll talk about peace.  The Russian winter isn't going to be kind to Putin.  He can't afford to shut of European gas either, much as the bastard would like to.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jimmy
@JimmySecUK
·
3h
Ukrainian artillery struck the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson again last night.
Some of the engineering equipment the Russians were using to repair the bridge was probably also destroyed...🔥

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
31m
BREAKING:
Poland has announced that it will stop issuing visas to Russian citizens.
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that it is joining Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Denmark in the effort to launch an EU-wide ban on issuing tourist visas for Russians.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No Blyaaat the cat. Felt blyat, and busy work night...

On the ¿plus? side, had my third marriage proposal from a Ukrainian today.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Discordulator: No Blyaaat the cat. Felt blyat, and busy work night...

On the ¿plus? side, had my third marriage proposal from a Ukrainian today.


Is it your sparkling personality, or just for the green card? Hoping for the former, most likely the latter.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What exactly does that mean? I haven't noticed Ukraine pulling its punches in any respect so far. Without clarity, it sounds like Double Secret Probation.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Discordulator: No Blyaaat the cat. Felt blyat, and busy work night...

On the ¿plus? side, had my third marriage proposal from a Ukrainian today.


Got you covered, my friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Discordulator: No Blyaaat the cat. Felt blyat, and busy work night...

On the ¿plus? side, had my third marriage proposal from a Ukrainian today.

Is it your sparkling personality, or just for the green card? Hoping for the former, most likely the latter.


Could also the be the 15" thunderpenis. Turbokes mom was talking about it
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh hey, Russian leadership is leaving the grunts hanging out to dry according to the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast. Absolutely massive news if true. (Twitter link, sorry if already posted last night)
 
