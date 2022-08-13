 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pop quiz: You're caught in the parking garage at Caesar's Palace in Vegas, when torrential downpours start flooding the place out. How do you get out?   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2022 at 4:44 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can sense all the old mobsters wiping their foreheads and breathing a sigh of relief that body-filled oil drums will remain buried at the bottom of Lake Mead for just a liiiiiiitle bit longer.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Count cards. Then someone will come along to kick you out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ew. He's going to get all the diseases.
 
nigeman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll never believe him
 
eldritch2k4
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostage?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think this was one of the DEFCON attendees IIRC?

That's some nasty graywater there.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Ew. He's going to get all the diseases.


Yeah, floodwaters are no bueno. A lot of what you're washing past/with is not anything you want to bump into even aside from disease. And then there's disease.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ON the good side, Lake Mead is up 2 feet! Only 189 more feet to go!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.