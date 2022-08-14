 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   CSB Sunday Morning: The oddest museum you've ever visited   (kansascitymag.com) divider line
36
    More: CSB, Missouri, Kansas, New York City, Kansas City, Missouri, Missouri River, Matt Hawley, U.S. state, River Thames  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Aug 2022 at 9:00 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://www.soane.org/

One brilliant guy's stuff, stashed in his beautifully preserved house . Paintings, architectural casts and models, and a sarcophagus among all kinds of other things.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
http://museumofbadart.org/

I've never been but I did meet the curator years ago.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bletchley Park, home of the WWII codebreakers and site of the worlds first programable electronic computer, is awesome and well worth a visit. And your ticket lasts a year, so you can go back again and see what you missed the first time.

Not exactly odd, but.....

Jeeze the food is expensive. Two cups of ordinary tea in disposable cups from the self service canteen cost £5.40. No wonder we were the only people in the whole canteen. Everyone else took a look at the prices and ran away.

I visited one of the most important sites in world world computing and the history of world war two, but all I think about looking back is how much they charged for a bloody cup of tea.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did go to the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, that's odd, Alice Cooper had a hologram there that Dali helped with; I aspire to visit the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia. I love me some medical oddities.

Also went to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History in  ABQ, it's very surreal as well, but I have no stories about any of this, I love museums but nothing interesting happened to me there.  I got educated, and inspired.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Museum of a Soviet Machine Games

https://www.15kop.ru/

Most are still working.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either the Mutter Museum in Philadelphia, or the Shipwreck Museum on top of a seashell store at Fenwick Island, Delaware.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Garden of Eden.

http://www.gardenofedenlucas.org
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gabinetto Segreto at the Naples Archeological Museum was fun.

g1-addtext.ft-uc.comView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Two Dogs Farking: The Gabinetto Segreto at the Naples Archeological Museum was fun.

[g1-addtext.ft-uc.com image 720x450]


Username checks out.  (Even though that's one of the few things NOT in the Gabinetto Segreto.)
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dachau.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My wife has been to the ding dong museum in Iceland.

Iceland Phallalogical Museum
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto. Good museum, but still sort of weird thing to have a dedicated museum for.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto. Good museum, but still sort of weird thing to have a dedicated museum for.


Imelda Marcos approves, though.
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Hunterian Museum at the Royal College of Surgeons.  https://www.rcseng.ac.uk/museums-and-archives/hunterian-museum/

I went to a reception there.  Imagine drinking red wine and making small talk while surrounded by artifacts donated from the early developmentof surgery.  Laid out human nervous systems.  Organs in jars.  Early surgical instruments.  Skeletons of biological oddities.

Second choice: the Pitt Rivers Museum.   https://www.prm.ox.ac.uk/ Imagine you grandfather was an early explorer and you have stumbled into his attic where everything is laid out by type.  Clubs over here.  Masks over there.  Grass clothing hanging there.

Both I believe have been reorganized since I visited.  The Hunterian is finishing it's second reorg soon.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Museum of Death. Cool shiat and good times.

http://www.museumofdeath.net/
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Years ago I went to a museum about torture and punishment in Tokyo. Google only shows Meiji University Museum Criminal Materials Department but I don't think it was that. The place I went was gory and the pics of Mieji are decidedly not. Perhaps they changed the exhibit or the place I went was a temporary exhibit. It was awesome.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: My wife has been to the ding dong museum in Iceland.

Iceland Phallalogical Museum


We know
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I first heard about the Mutter Museum from Penn Jillette, then I went there in the aughts.  It's pure horror, check it out!  I was able to snap some pics on the sly when it was lunch break time for half of the staff.  https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/97/12/14/bib/971214.rv120040.html

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto. Good museum, but still sort of weird thing to have a dedicated museum for.


What was really weird is when they had an exhibit where one was allowed to smell the shoes.

/heard Tarantino visited it often
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, not a museum but the Great Wall of Vagina is worth a visit if it lands near you.  https://www.greatwallofvagina.co.uk/
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Presidio in SF would have travelling exhibits.

The oddest was the historical sex toys one.  The most disturbing was the Medieval Torture devices one.

I did mention to my GF at the time that several devices seemed to be at both exhibits.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood, there's St Anthony's Chapel. It purports to have the largest reliquary outside the Vatican. Bones of saints, a remnant of the true cross, etc. my Catholic faith lapsed hard decades ago, but I still find some of the weird lore interesting.

When I was in this little town, Pecs, in Hungary (near the Croatian border), the wife and I found a marzipan museum. Just these extremely intricate marzipan sculptures of everything from famous buildings to a life sized Elvis. It's one of the kitschest things I'd ever seen and would have been at home as an American roadside attraction on Route 66. I tried searching for the website, but I guess it closed permanently because of COVID.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was a church, then a mosque, then a museum (when I visited), now a mosque again.

It is 1500 years old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teylers Museum in Haarlem, The Netherlands

Part of the museum is a huge collection of scientific instruments from the 1800 and earlier.  Everything from small brass and mahogany microscopes to a massive, fifteen foot, static electricity generator with a bank of Leyden jars to hold the charge.  (Sure would beat scuffing leather soled shoes on a wool carpet.)
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snort: The Hunterian Museum at the Royal College of Surgeons.  https://www.rcseng.ac.uk/museums-and-archives/hunterian-museum/

I went to a reception there.  Imagine drinking red wine and making small talk while surrounded by artifacts donated from the early developmentof surgery.  Laid out human nervous systems.  Organs in jars.  Early surgical instruments.  Skeletons of biological oddities.

Second choice: the Pitt Rivers Museum.   https://www.prm.ox.ac.uk/ Imagine you grandfather was an early explorer and you have stumbled into his attic where everything is laid out by type.  Clubs over here.  Masks over there.  Grass clothing hanging there.

Both I believe have been reorganized since I visited.  The Hunterian is finishing it's second reorg soon.


I would love to see that one and the Jenner house. I have seen the Mutter, but the National Surgeons museum in Edinburgh was fantastic. A massive specimen collection, a recreated surgeons theater and a great exhibit on anatomy art. You could spend the day there easily.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frontier Trading Post at Disney.  You might be surprised to learn it's not old timey at all, it's just a gift shop!
 
rustypouch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Gopher Hole Museum.

https://worldfamousgopherholemuseum.ca/

Not really a museum, but a collection of dioramas featuring taxidermy, anthropomorphized gophers in various situations.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Giger Museum in Switzerland.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


HR Giger was an odd fellow.

//HOW IS BABBY DEFORMED?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ingo: Teylers Museum in Haarlem, The Netherlands

Part of the museum is a huge collection of scientific instruments from the 1800 and earlier.  Everything from small brass and mahogany microscopes to a massive, fifteen foot, static electricity generator with a bank of Leyden jars to hold the charge.  (Sure would beat scuffing leather soled shoes on a wool carpet.)


As a science nerd, I was definitely glad I went.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On our first trip to Ireland 22 years ago we stumbled on a peat museum somewhere in Kerry. There are a few bog museums that deal with the preservative qualities of peat bogs and are super interesting and have all manner of objects (and people) that have been bog-preserved for millennia, but this was devoted entirely to peat. Tools, mostly, an explanation of harvesting peat, and... peat perfume. Alas, not for sale, as it was only a brief fad in the '20's, iirc.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Museum of Icelandic Sorcery and Witchcraft
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strandagaldur

Home of the infamous Necropants and some really interesting information about the history of sorcery and witch hunts in Iceland.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The crusader fortress in Acre (Akko), you can see Napolean's balls on the wall...
/Cannonballs
 
Sasquach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Museum of Jello

There was an elderly woman running things, and she was so excited for visitors...weird, pointless, and very fun.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

enry: http://museumofbadart.org/

I've never been but I did meet the curator years ago.


I went a handful of times when I lived in Boston - back when the museum was in Jamaica Plains. It was a great place to take tourists who wanted something a little more funky than the freedom trail.

I just looked and sadly it's now closed - but the pieces are displayed in the basement of the Somerville Theatre...which I used to live around the corner from. That's a perfect spot for it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was a young teen, my dad was contracted to do some art design work with the Natural History Museum. He took me to the museum one day as part of this work, and we were allowed into the non-displayed collection area. The memory is faded but I remember passing by dark shelves will jars of stuff and loose tagged items. What I remember most is their stuffed bird collection.  I remember it being quite expansive, with drawer after drawer with different birds of all shapes and sizes.

He made a professional contact with one of their world-renowned bird experts from this work. We ended up calling him in a panic one afternoon a few months later when our cat attacked our parakeet.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills MI is fun. They have a ton of old carnival and arcade games you can play.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.