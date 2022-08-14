 Skip to content
(MSN) Salman swims away from the light and decides he's not ready to get on the cart just yet. Off ventilator and joking with friends
354 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2022 at 2:25 AM



NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one tough SOB.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ninepence.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He outlived Khomeini. He'll outlive Khameini and the rest of the nasty old mullahfrkkars of that generation.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This man has insulted and degraded my religion. Let me attempt to stab him to death in the name of Allah. That will show him".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salman...

...no rush to die
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Just because I'm Rushdie, doesn't mean I'm in a rush to die!"

Let's hopes Salman spawns a movement against censorship.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This week needed to end with some good news.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's 75 years old already, so good for him.

/And every day I think, But Jimmy Carter is still alive, so anything is possible.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a relief. It would've been awful if the zealous shiatbags won in the end.

And the shiatbag who did this has pleaded not guilty, after stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a room full of witnesses. He's toast.
 
patcarew
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll say it again: read the damn book! It's brilliant.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Excellent. His writing is what got me into magical realism as my favorite genre of fiction when I was 11. Led to a voracious appetite for authors like Bulgakov, Italo Calvino, and Jeanette Winterson. Like everyone else who wish him harm, and those who seek to ban books in general, I'm certain his attacker never read the works that so offend him.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now I know why Padme Lakshmi married him.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank Science!

Excellent news that he's recovering.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
News about the stabbing has led to renewed interest in "The Satanic Verses," which topped best seller lists after the fatwa was issued in 1989. As of Saturday afternoon, the novel ranked No. 13 on Amazon.com.

So not only did he fail to successfully carry out the fatwah, he has brought awareness of the book to a new generation of readers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did not die on a Saturday.
Not buried on a Sunday?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody should make a pun on his last name, that would probably be really funny.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: News about the stabbing has led to renewed interest in "The Satanic Verses," which topped best seller lists after the fatwa was issued in 1989. As of Saturday afternoon, the novel ranked No. 13 on Amazon.com.

So not only did he fail to successfully carry out the fatwah, he has brought awareness of the book to a new generation of readers.

[Fark user image image 250x189]


The lengths people will go to promote their book
 
powhound
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Somebody should make a pun on his last name, that would probably be really funny.


Too late.
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I spent my teen years in that region. Just south in Jamestown but been to Mayville multiple times, mostly by bike. Western NY is white trash territory.

Nothing more to add. Sorry I know you are used to me providing intellectual commentary 🤭😜
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is hardcore. Do you know what I would be doing if I got stabbed on stage? Not farking that
 
