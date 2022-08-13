 Skip to content
(PA Homepage)   Remember those 10 people that recently died in a fire in PA? Well this story gets worse. Much worse, and we probably aren't done   (pahomepage.com) divider line
    News, United States, State police, Trooper, Sheriff, State Trooper Anthony Petroski, Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione, Landespolizei, Pennsylvania State Police  
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A couple of people on Twitter are saying the driver was a person of interest for the fire too. But not sure where they're getting that from.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tony Bendele is in Berwick, Pennsylvania.
Ok. There is A LOT to take in from this MCI in Berwick along with the auto accident with a woman being beaten with a hammer by a male in Nescopeck. Here is a brief chronological update to give you a better idea of how this all unfolded:

1814hrs: Fire and EMS was dispatched to the Intoxicology Department in Berwick for a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a crowd of people.

1815hrs: Dispatch advised responding units that they were getting mixed reports stating that upwards of 15 people were involved in the accident.

1817hrs: Chief 120 and PSP on scene advising at least 8 patients with CPR in progress on multiple victims.

1821hrs: A second auto accident with injuries was reported near 939 Ridgewood Avenue in Nescopeck.

1822hrs: Medical Director advised he was responding to the scene. He was told 3 helicopters were put in the air.

1823hrs: Berwick Deputy Chief establishing landing zone operations.

1825hrs: Dispatch gives PD an update that a male is now beating a female with a hammer at the second accident in Nescopeck. The vehicle involved fits the description of the vehicle involved in the Berwick accident (unconfirmed that it is the same vehicle as of 1825hrs).

1830hrs (approximately): BOLO for Black Honda Accord with a male driver who has long black hair. The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Route 11 away from the accident scene in Berwick.

1831hrs (approximately): Dispatch advising CPR now in progress at the accident in Nescopeck involving the male beating a female with a hammer.

1832hrs: Dispatch advises that the incident in Nescopeck is related to the incident in Berwick. The vehicle in Nescopeck matches the description of the vehicle in Berwick.

1834hrs: Police department advising 1 male in custody at the Nescopeck incident.

That is the initial timeline and should help clear up a few questions that people are asking. I will post more information later as I confirm it.
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So dude burned down a house and killed ten people. Came back to farmer's market some people to death at a fundraiser for the survivors, and then drove off and beat a woman to death with a hammer?

Sorry, but Florida might need to give its tag back so it can be reassigned to PA.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apropos of nothing here Intoxicology Department is a great name for a bar.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sir, how would you like to be transported to court for your arraignment?"

"DE PLANE, BOSS! DE PLANE!"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
