(Twitter)   HS senior, unimpressed with spyware students were forced to install for remote learning, uses same spyware to hijack every projector, lock out every remote, disable every off switch, & control every PA speaker in every building in the school district   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him, and fark the school for doing that shiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All to impress Acid Burn?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids now are forced to install SPYWARE?! Absurd!

I'm so glad I'm not a child of this generation. I have privacy issues. I would create fake information, multiple layers of it, just to hide even non-sensitive material. If I was gonna be forced to install spyware, I'd buy a cheapass computer and install it there and that will be my only "school computer" at home. Then if they want to see my ugly body, I'll wear a t-shirt that says "SPY ON THIS" with a trolling emoji. Or maybe to piss them off, I'll go wear a MAGA shirt so they'd leave me alone.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet!

This is the kind of thing old school grey hat hackers with cereal box whistles would be proud of.

/25 year old bughunter approves
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spyware that can turn on the camera at any time those with access want.

Don't keep those computers in your rooms kiddos.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a way  to prove a point..I approve...

It proves that the kabuki they make their students do for, "security" is about as good as their system security..
If they can't protect their own projectors and PA, how well are they protecting the students personal information?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the the good old days of getting the NT domain admins password aka God account by social engineering. These days that password is higher stakes/legality and probably has access to the schools Twitter et al account.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: As a way  to prove a point..I approve...

It proves that the kabuki they make their students do for, "security" is about as good as their system security..
If they can't protect their own projectors and PA, how well are they protecting the students personal information?


Good point
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Spyware that can turn on the camera at any time those with access want.

Don't keep those computers in your rooms kiddos.


I used to manage a number of controlled access areas with classified material in them.  it farking astounded me how many idiots don't realize that shiat with a microphone of camera can easily be used to spy on you.

So yeah, good lesson to harp on about.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Kids now are forced to install SPYWARE?! Absurd!

I'm so glad I'm not a child of this generation. I have privacy issues. I would create fake information, multiple layers of it, just to hide even non-sensitive material. If I was gonna be forced to install spyware, I'd buy a cheapass computer and install it there and that will be my only "school computer" at home. Then if they want to see my ugly body, I'll wear a t-shirt that says "SPY ON THIS" with a trolling emoji. Or maybe to piss them off, I'll go wear a MAGA shirt so they'd leave me alone.


Use it nekkid, then report them for producing (via the spyware) and transmitting (from the spyware to the server) kiddie pron every time you power down then power up the computer. If the server is in another state, that tacks on a whole new level of "They're farked" to the charges.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the early 90s my Highschool decided to put in a kiddie control  program to only allow certain applications to be used. you start up the computer (Apple IIs) and you get a GUI that only allows you to select certain executable

I was able to reset the password by replacing a single file on the computer that contained the password in text file with a simple word processing file.

also was able to put in the start up folder a program that would lock the computer unless you pressed a certain key.  so most would start up the computer and not be able to do anything and thought it locked up.  Got strange looks when I just started playing games on it.

School IT security is laughable, i think being able to hack in high school is part of the education
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: All to impress Acid Burn?


Have you seen her???
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the school, A. realize the error of their ways, or B. try to have the kid arrested and charged with a felony.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Kids now are forced to install SPYWARE?! Absurd!

I'm so glad I'm not a child of this generation. I have privacy issues. I would create fake information, multiple layers of it, just to hide even non-sensitive material. If I was gonna be forced to install spyware, I'd buy a cheapass computer and install it there and that will be my only "school computer" at home. Then if they want to see my ugly body, I'll wear a t-shirt that says "SPY ON THIS" with a trolling emoji. Or maybe to piss them off, I'll go wear a MAGA shirt so they'd leave me alone.


Or set up a virtual machine that can not affect the rest of the computer, and run it there?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Spyware that can turn on the camera at any time those with access want.

Don't keep those computers in your rooms kiddos.


this is why my child will not bring home a district computer and I don't bring mine home. You intrude enough into our lives, school district, with your unrealistic expectations of teachers and students. You don't get to spy on us at home as well.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: All to impress Acid Burn?


Pool on the roof must have a leak!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy I knew, not book smart but smart in other ways, broke into the school computer network in the late 90s and changed some grades.

He was basically banned from tech classes. He went onto be good at welding and died way too young. His sister...she was so amazing but she lost it when he died... relapsed and then committed suicide. Drugs had actually killed her a decade earlier but she was revived. And had been doing well until he died.
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Boo_Guy: Spyware that can turn on the camera at any time those with access want.

Don't keep those computers in your rooms kiddos.

this is why my child will not bring home a district computer and I don't bring mine home. You intrude enough into our lives, school district, with your unrealistic expectations of teachers and students. You don't get to spy on us at home as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we just accept that a grade school computer teacher is massively in over their heads?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theeng: Good for him, and fark the school for doing that shiat.


He's a righteous dude.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Can we just accept that a grade school computer teacher is massively in over their heads?


Eh, it's possible you might get someone who's looking for a nice quiet gig for their last 5 years before retiring.

/did I hold a straight face?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Andy Dufresne drops Venetian Snares
Youtube HcStVkgmgTE
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A few years ago I was on a train when a group of girls got on and sat on the seat behind me.  They were talking about how to install a VM on their school laptop and a program that lies about how much memory and space was left so they didn't get caught. Based on station they got on at and the school nearby, they wouldn't have been older than 14.

They also were talking about hacks to get the teachers to not trust the anti-plagiarism software by intentionally creating too many false positives.
 
