(TuneIn)   The Swing Through The Alphabet continues on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) tonight at the letter 'F'. 15 songs in this week's Birthday Corner. Will Superman's secret identity be revealed at Metropolis Stadium or can Batman succeed in fooling the crowd?   (tunein.com) divider line
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foo Fighters, right?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Three Stooges - Swingin' The Alphabet (1938).avi
Youtube bgmdnxtz3Bo


This is probably nothing new.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Forbidden Zone in Color: 'Alphabet Song'
Youtube x5OoEm2PG9U
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sophie the Harmonica critic has been heard from.
 
