(Twitter)   Defund the [insert three letter agency here]   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Defund the GQP
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 As you can see, my young apprentice, your friends have failed. Now witness the firepower of this fully ARMED and OPERATIONAL HOA!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Defund the UFIA!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: Defund the UFIA!


Fine, I'm willing to keep doing it for free.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These days its the HOAs who are pointing trebuchets at you.

Welcome to the bizarro timeline
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can take away your plastic flamingos, but they can't take your freedom.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, if the government comes for you; they may think twice knowing you're in an HOA. Does the government want to fark with an HOA??? Probably not.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re-fund my bar tab.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA should be illegal.  But people like being bigots.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the NRA.

No, really. Seize their funds.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: These days its the HOAs who are pointing trebuchets at you.

Welcome to the bizarro timeline


I inquired about getting a gate card from a HOA since I do DoorDash deliveries out there sometimes.  I was even willing to pay for one, since they love money.  Nope.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the monosodiumglutamate??? Well, you're the boss.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Defund the CCP! (officially CPC)

I told them to cut that s*** out the 70s but did they listen to me? no
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now: You can defund one, and ONLY one of these:
Cops
HOAs

Which one will you pick?
WHICH ONE WILL YOU PICK?!??!?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
RE BOOB MY EIP
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Defund the ICE
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Combustion: Actually, if the government comes for you; they may think twice knowing you're in an HOA. Does the government want to fark with an HOA??? Probably not.


From what makes it on to Fark they seem to love screwing with HOA's. The HOA's seem to get smacked every time they go to court.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kubo: Defund the NRA.

No, really. Seize their funds.


NY is working on it.

Actually it's been awhile since I heard anything about that, maybe they aren't working on it anymore.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only thing people hate more than their HOA is the idea of living in a neighborhood without one. It's all performative.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1) GOP
2) NRA
3) KKK
4) FSB

/see "collusion"
 
0z79
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: The only thing people hate more than their HOA is the idea of living in a neighborhood without one. It's all performative.


Umm... are you, by any chance, white? Most HOAs are unapologetically racist....
 
Vhale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Needs a cutlass, otherwise I like it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: HOA should be illegal.  But people like being bigots.


I think they may have not been so bad.  I didn't even know what an HOA was, but my parents went to a neighborhood meeting once a year and they put up Xmas decorations at the end of the street and as far as I ever knew that's all they did.  And just about everyone in the neighborhood seems to get along.

But now you've got management companies that don't even live in the same city managing much larger communities.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Kubo: Defund the NRA.

No, really. Seize their funds.

NY is working on it.

Actually it's been awhile since I heard anything about that, maybe they aren't working on it anymore.


It's a kayfabe like almost everything else. They probably all go out drinking after work
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: The only thing people hate more than their HOA is the idea of living in a neighborhood without one. It's all performative.


My first house had an HOA. What can I say, I didn't know any better.
Moved 20 years ago into a home without one. In all that time, I've never once thought to myself, "If only there were some busybodies in the neighborhood who had the legal authority to tell me what I could and could not do with my own house."
 
camarugala
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Shayna..."
"They bought their tickets,..."
" They knew what they were getting into!.. "
" I say, let 'em crash! "

To hell with them!
Lettem burn.

There's a great city from Heinlein That goes something like death should not be prescribed for waking up for then for us asleep... The first time.

To hell with these ghettolasters and their culture! Let them all burn as hell. I'm totally for that If it needs I can get some better sleep while they rot in eternity.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Defund ICP
 
jlee4677
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DEFUND THE OPP
YEAH YOU KNOW ME
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Defund ICP


Eminem would support
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GOP
 
skribble
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
USA
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Defund High Fructose Corn Syrup!

/and eggplant.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Defund the WAP!

It's just too sloppy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOLbertarians, in every other issue regarding free markets: IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT THEN GO SOMEWHERE ELSE

LOLbertarians WRT HOAs: no not like that

/... almost as if they're missing a crucial point about transaction costs and free trade
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Defund ICP


Maybe not.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
De Fundies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Azz: yellowjester: Defund ICP

Eminem would support


So would Bobby Ritchie,
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GOP. They are racist idiots.
And Independents. IND. They are just the GOP without balls.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mantour: Defund the ICE


And bring back the INS! (Only this time, make them live up to their initials!)
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put MTG or Boebert on any HOA and they'd be the most sensible member.
 
markhwt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NCAA
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Defund the FIB.

/GTA
 
IlGreven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Now: You can defund one, and ONLY one of these:
Cops
HOAs

Which one will you pick?
WHICH ONE WILL YOU PICK?!??!?


No, I'm pretty sure we can defund both if we simply stop taking money...
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
IOU ?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Defund the AA

I'll give you my whisky when you pry it from my cold dead hands. Drink free or die!
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Defund the UDA
I thought it was the UK
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TFG
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Defund the GOP!
 
