(MSN)   "The suspect ran away but was tracked with the help of a K9. Deputies found him hiding under a tarp on Highway 62." -The Oregonians   (msn.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aren't those Dylan lyrics?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
static.independent.co.uk
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They'll never look for me here."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarps don't seem to be as protective as some people like to think.

 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "They'll never look for me here."


"If I can't see them, they can't see me."
 
Kraig57
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigMax: Aren't those Dylan lyrics?


Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited (Official Audio)
Youtube 8hr3Stnk8_k
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now slap the shiat out of the mother for leaving her kid in a running car.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: Now slap the shiat out of the mother for leaving her kid in a running car.


She was standing within slapping distance of the car. idiot thief jumped in anyway.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just came to reminisce about the time we watched tarp man get gunned down.  
i.cbc.ca
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigMax: Aren't those Dylan lyrics?


Oscar Wilde.
 
