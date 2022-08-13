 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Sherman Oaks resident mistakes home invaders for raccoons, does what Rocket would've done   (ktla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Castle doctrine.....but that depends on what California law says.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have looked for suspects with a soiled-pants sniffing dog!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Castle doctrine.....but that depends on what California law says.


Looks like it may be hard to prove he fired a weapon. He seems to have hit nothing
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good job innocent civilian! Those criminals deserve bullets if they're so brazen enough to bust into your home and steal and potentially kill, harm, or rape you and your family.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good for the homeowner. IANAL but if I have been told correctly Castle Doctrine, No Duty to Retreat, and justification for use of force, even deadly force, when someone invades your home are the Law in California.

I just hope none of the stray rounds hit innocent people.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Castle doctrine.....but that depends on what California law says.


Yes. Under Penal Code 198.5 PC, California law follows the legal principle known as Castle Doctrine. This means there is no duty to retreat if a resident confronts an intruder inside his or her own home. Residents are permitted to use force against intruders who break into their homes, or who try to force their way in.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He needs firearms training. It's not enough to have one; you have to hit the target. In California you'll be arrested and charged for that, even if you have a permit for the gun.

/So you might as well own a gun illegally
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Raccoon trifecta complete!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course the article mentions that he's south of the boulevard.  Sherman Oaks is for the most part a nice part of the valley, but you're not really upscale unless you live south of the boulevard.  Property values increase exponentially with the rising elevation.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Of course the article mentions that he's south of the boulevard.  Sherman Oaks is for the most part a nice part of the valley, but you're not really upscale unless you live south of the boulevard.  Property values increase exponentially with the rising elevation.


"The Californians."
 
