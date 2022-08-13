 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Let's see... run a red light (check), almost hit bikers (check), shoot at them when they chase you (check), ram a deputy's car (check), crash your BMW in a park (BINGO)   (cbsnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, attempted murder?
Attempted murder of a police officer?
Vehicular assault?

What other charges are gonna come down the pipe this week? I hope he spends life in prison.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I expect some more car chases apprehensions this month related to the tfg-scandal
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's "friendly Minnesota" for you.

/Look out for the unfriendly parts.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If BMWs could roll coal, that'd be like hitting the powerball.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nothing Ever Happens in Blaine - Waiting for Guffman Deleted Scene
Youtube ki9_CgB4F0Q
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like he didn't make it to the gym on time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blaine? That's not a town. That's a major appliance!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
who has not wanted to shoot a motorcyclist from time to time
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?

The BMW has the pricks on the inside.

I have yet to see evidence that disproves this joke.
 
galahad05
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?

The BMW has the pricks on the inside.

I have yet to see evidence that disproves this joke.


All the tools have moved on to Audis, sadly.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we sure they weren't just filming another Transporter movie?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?

The BMW has the pricks on the inside.

I have yet to see evidence that disproves this joke.


The last time I encountered a BMW, its driver proved you to be correct.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um, attempted murder?
Attempted murder of a police officer?
Vehicular assault?

What other charges are gonna come down the pipe this week? I hope he spends life in prison.


Yeah, I wouldn't get your hopes up. That guy in NH who was high on fetanyl, heroin & cocaine *admitted* that he was at fault in killing 7 motorcyclists & walked away scot-free.  Guess we'll see if other states roll like NH 🤷
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Needs "fire hydrant turns into fountain" or "bursts into flames" for full comedic effect.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who has not wanted to shoot a motorcyclist from time to time


You misspelled BMW.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?

The BMW has the pricks on the inside.

I have yet to see evidence that disproves this joke.


My husband drives a BMW.  He takes care of my disabled ass, rescues animals, and stands up for the women he works with when they get talked over, taken advantage of, or generally disrespected.

Here he is holding a wee foster puppy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll assume this idiot is white since he's still alive.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was kind of on the fence even after the shots were fired. If he'd just stopped for the cops he could have admitted he made a traffic error but was afraid for his safety because the bikers had chased him down and were acting threateningly.

Given it's the north metro of Minneapolis he can still say he was even more afraid of the police. I don't think they've racked up this summer's stop resisting murder yet.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah so if someone nearly runs me over, and I see them then ram a cop car and crash, you're damn right I'm laughing my entire ass off.  Like, rolling around on the street scream-laughing.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ki9_CgB4F0Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Cool. Never saw that before. Now I understand why the audience applauds when Eugene Levy sings "Nothing Ever Happens On Mars".
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: RoyFokker'sGhost: What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?

The BMW has the pricks on the inside.

I have yet to see evidence that disproves this joke.

My husband drives a BMW.  He takes care of my disabled ass, rescues animals, and stands up for the women he works with when they get talked over, taken advantage of, or generally disrespected.

Here he is holding a wee foster puppy:

[Fark user image 425x668]


I drove a BMW for about 10 years for reasons. I got so many tickets I almost lost my license. I had never received a ticket before I drove a BMW.

I haven't received a ticket in the ten years I haven't been driving a BMW.

Driving a BMW brings out your asshole. They just go that fast.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only time I feel real fear riding my motorcycle is when I look in the mirror and see a BMW logo.  Every model has bad drivers, but BMW drivers are bad people.
 
