 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Hi we heard you were gullible so we're offering you a TV that cures cancer but only works if you're gullible   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, Computer, Sandra Rose Michael, Energy Enhancement System, EE System, Conspiracy theory, Computer monitor, EE System device, Barbara Pinder  
•       •       •

1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2022 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like a cryptocurrency.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol get grifted, rubes.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a tv commercial blast of this everywhere right winger olds watch tv? Let this guy drain them of money.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repo Man (3/10) Movie CLIP - The Reverend's Telethon (1984) HD
Youtube sAO0owc4xeY

"Put it on a plate, son, it'll taste better."
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skip to the part where you all drink a bunch of poison, please.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we can bring this back and get all of them into it. The world would be a better place.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alien televisions? I've met Aliens. They want nothing to do with us apart from seeing what is wrong with us. I keep telling them that I don't know...human seem completely irrational.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus... If I hadn't been raised with actual moral values and had farking empathy for my fellow man (within reason obviously), I could make a freaking mint on these braindead amoebas...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Alien televisions? I've met Aliens. They want nothing to do with us apart from seeing what is wrong with us. I keep telling them that I don't know...human seem completely irrational.


They do enjoy watching us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Long live the new flesh!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But to Michael, the devices are blasting their recipients with a unique kind of energy wave that effectively jumpstarts their DNA, teaching their bodies how to heal.

Wow that's a lot of wrong for one sentence.  I assume "unique kind" means some sort of mythical hyper-specific frequency of EM wave rather than some Nobel peace prize level sh*t where it's a wave in a previously undiscovered type medium.  You don't "jumpstart" DNA.  It just "is" until other stuff in the cells do something with it.  "Teaching your body how to heal" is possibly the least stupid part of it, since that's the kind of language even doctors use sometimes when talking about stuff like the immune system and vaccines.

Like...anyone that buys this stuff is a poster child for why we need quality science classes in high school, even if you're never going to science again after you graduate.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "It's not clear what Michael's followers are getting for their money."

Actually I think it's pretty clear
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've said, I don't like grifters, snake oil salesmen, etc. on the other hand, MAGATs, and qbeciles deserve to be relieved of every cent they have.

Let's call it a wash.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: FTA "It's not clear what Michael's followers are getting for their money."

Actually I think it's pretty clear


Pic of what they're getting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, some one woke up one morning and realized if people were stupid enough to believe their shiat, they'd believe anything.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: iheartscotch: Alien televisions? I've met Aliens. They want nothing to do with us apart from seeing what is wrong with us. I keep telling them that I don't know...human seem completely irrational.

They do enjoy watching us.

[Fark user image image 236x750]


Yeah. They really do like watching us. Like we're the worst reality show in the entire universe...because we are.

Crap! I should not have told you guys the truth. Nobody tell the aliens or I'll never get to go to the strip club out by Pluto again.

/ won't someone think about the Catgirls from Venus?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Alien televisions? I've met Aliens. They want nothing to do with us apart from seeing what is wrong with us. I keep telling them that I don't know...human seem completely irrational.


thepulp.netView Full Size

Alien television? I believe you mean an interocitor
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why buy this when they can get my cure-all wi-fi router for only $50K.  While supplies last!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm really in the wrong line of work.
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone should modify them to release harmful amounts of microwaves.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"If God had not wanted them to be sheared he would not have made them sheep."
But seriously, how can they be doing this? Have they no shame? Don't they know Donald J. Trump needs the money to fight the elites and the fake FBI agents?
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kbronsito: iheartscotch: Alien televisions? I've met Aliens. They want nothing to do with us apart from seeing what is wrong with us. I keep telling them that I don't know...human seem completely irrational.

[thepulp.net image 550x395]
Alien television? I believe you mean an interocitor


Exeter really let himself go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: iheartscotch: Alien televisions? I've met Aliens. They want nothing to do with us apart from seeing what is wrong with us. I keep telling them that I don't know...human seem completely irrational.

They do enjoy watching us.

[Fark user image image 236x750]


#1 is absolutely real. I'll bump myself and give out a preliminary ow. Just in case.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That moment when you want to fight back against the nihilists hellbent on destroying the world, and you realize that there's nothing you can do to them worse than what they're doing to themselves.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a supposedly miraculous healing device that can cure cancer, cystic fibrosis, and even autism.

Oh so autism is a bad thing now, to be cured?

"Conversion therapy" all over again. Jeez.
 
paswa17
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the world of sucker lists, Qanon has got to be one of the suckeriest.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paswa17
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

paswa17: [external-preview.redd.it image 500x333]


Meant to add, "Does it also repel tigers?"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: But to Michael, the devices are blasting their recipients with a unique kind of energy wave that effectively jumpstarts their DNA, teaching their bodies how to heal.

Wow that's a lot of wrong for one sentence.  I assume "unique kind" means some sort of mythical hyper-specific frequency of EM wave rather than some Nobel peace prize level sh*t where it's a wave in a previously undiscovered type medium.  You don't "jumpstart" DNA.  It just "is" until other stuff in the cells do something with it.  "Teaching your body how to heal" is possibly the least stupid part of it, since that's the kind of language even doctors use sometimes when talking about stuff like the immune system and vaccines.

Like...anyone that buys this stuff is a poster child for why we need quality science classes in high school, even if you're never going to science again after you graduate.


"Jumpstart DNA" could be interpreted as initiating transcription of its sequence into messenger RNA. Of course it would help to know which of the many possible genes was being jumpstarted. If you do it randomly you'll probably give yourself more cancer than you are curing.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: New Rising Sun: But to Michael, the devices are blasting their recipients with a unique kind of energy wave that effectively jumpstarts their DNA, teaching their bodies how to heal.

Wow that's a lot of wrong for one sentence.  I assume "unique kind" means some sort of mythical hyper-specific frequency of EM wave rather than some Nobel peace prize level sh*t where it's a wave in a previously undiscovered type medium.  You don't "jumpstart" DNA.  It just "is" until other stuff in the cells do something with it.  "Teaching your body how to heal" is possibly the least stupid part of it, since that's the kind of language even doctors use sometimes when talking about stuff like the immune system and vaccines.

Like...anyone that buys this stuff is a poster child for why we need quality science classes in high school, even if you're never going to science again after you graduate.

"Jumpstart DNA" could be interpreted as initiating transcription of its sequence into messenger RNA. Of course it would help to know which of the many possible genes was being jumpstarted. If you do it randomly you'll probably give yourself more cancer than you are curing.


Wait... That sounds a lot like modifying DNA.

Isn't that what Pfizer and Moderna do? And they're against both of those...so they should be totally against this as well...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A magical television? What ever happened to the good old days of having a Holy Penis to cure diseases?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's almost like a cryptocurrency.


Well, in that you don't understand either I guess.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danvon: As I've said, I don't like grifters, snake oil salesmen, etc. on the other hand, MAGATs, and qbeciles deserve to be relieved of every cent they have.

Let's call it a wash.


Unfortunately, the "side effects" of poverty can impact innocent third parties like spouses and children. It really is a "net negative".
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This feels like the anti 5g bracelets again.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's kind of surprising, but did you know the word "gullible" isn't actually in the dictionary?

/got my mom with that one once
//felt bad afterward
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From the makers of "My Pillow," it's "My Cancer Cure-Bed"!
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But does it contain enough copper to cure my joint aches? or some newly discovered herbal blend that can cure my ED? What about a proprietary memory foam pillow to give me the best sleep of my life!?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's so they can watch their favorite shows on the secret dark-channels... Like OAN...
also
[60fps] Black Flag - TV Party [OFFICIAL VIDEO 1983]
Youtube qNEBc2H4FbA
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ugh.

I know that the people being suckered with this are self contained wretched hives of scum and villainy who would spit on me (at best) for my beliefs...but I can't laugh at this. People with cancer, or who have loved ones with cancer, are desperate and will do anything for a chance. People who take advantage of that fear and desperation are the worst.

Con people out of their money for a fence to nowhere to keep them furrigners out? No problem, take their money. Secretly trick them into doubling up their PAC contributions so you have more hookers and blow money to spread around, knock yourself out. But Sandra Rose Micheal should be fed through that cocaine smashing roller from License to Kill...face first.

/MAGAts are just her current flock
//not her first
///nor her last
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
repository-images.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ISO15693: a supposedly miraculous healing device that can cure cancer, cystic fibrosis, and even autism.

Oh so autism is a bad thing now, to be cured?

"Conversion therapy" all over again. Jeez.


what, you think it's a happy thing for people on the spectrum? read a book.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.