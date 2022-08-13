 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Idiot tourist from country that starts with 'A' arrested for riding a moped through the ruins of Pompeii. No not America   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pink Floyd - One Of These Days (Live At Pompeii) 1972
Youtube Nw1643T0RD0
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahh,Australia.

America with more coast.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
america with more critters that can kill you.
and vegemite.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
😕
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny, because there used to be a joke about what Australian girls and mopeds cruising through the ruins of Pompeii have in common.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Australia has rednecks.  That apparently ride mopeds.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason my first guess was Austria, but this makes more sense.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: For some reason my first guess was Austria, but this makes more sense.


I was think it may be Armenian, as in one of them Kardashians look in fer attenshun
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: The_Sponge: For some reason my first guess was Austria, but this makes more sense.

I was think it may be Armenian, as in one of them Kardashians look in fer attenshun


I LOL'd....well done.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Australia has rednecks.  That apparently ride mopeds.


I think they call them bogans.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the mopeds there have beer can holders?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Azkaban?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like a vespa, but of course the Italians wouldn't know what that was.
 
alex10294
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Photo shows him driving past parked cars. Not a great example of what to do. The article says that the road he used is used by "excavators" and "site vehicles" and there was "no risk of damage".

/Give him his ticket and stop clutching your pearls.
 
