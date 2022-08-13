 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Nice car you got here. Be a real shame if something were to happen to it   (abc7news.com) divider line
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And of course, there's a bitcoin wallet link.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I felt extorted in some ways."

Duh. Gangs still collect this kind of "insurance."
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, there's another person peddling useless insurance/ Nothing to see here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I keep thinking I should start a business where I rent credit card swipers to Panhanders.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah never parked or worked on Oahu "if you don't pay the right person your shiat is gonna be stolen Here" "thanks for the heads up!" "I'm gonna be the one that takes it so pay up"

-story from my last foreman

My experience was pay more for parking in the ghetto of Waikiki and have my car right in front of the motel office. Wonder why the stairs has such a big farking security gate...
 
IlGreven
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice trifecta you've got there. Be a shame if something happened to it...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are these the same guys that hacked my webcam while I was looking at porn and I need to send money to their bitcoin wallet?

Every time I check their wallet it is always empty.  They must be really hungry by now.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: And of course, there's a bitcoin wallet link.


Elon is running out of ideas of how to get people to believe in crypto
 
danvon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of my cars has the best anti-theft device on the planet for today's generation of car thieves. Manual transmission.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He leaves his PayPal and cash app info, how can cops not use that to track the guy down?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: He leaves his PayPal and cash app info, how can cops not use that to track the guy down?


Is the note a crime?
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

danvon: One of my cars has the best anti-theft device on the planet for today's generation of car thieves. Manual transmission.


Manual Transmission Stops Carjackers Cold
Youtube oc1apSpGwh0
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: MrSplifferton: He leaves his PayPal and cash app info, how can cops not use that to track the guy down?

Is the note a crime?


Looks like extortion.  But I guess technically not?
 
