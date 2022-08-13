 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   SF store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery. What are the odds?   (abc7news.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc!
 
extrafancy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've got 10 bucks on alcohol.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They have scanning lottery apps.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank Christ it wasn't one of those high capacity balloons
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not understanding the armnament specifics. What's with the balloon?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm not understanding the armnament specifics. What's with the balloon?


Sounds like maybe a blow dart of some kind?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now I'm wondering how often people complain to the store that they didn't win.
 
Theeng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great, the edibles are kicking in and now I'm trying to figure what the fark this homemade balloon gun thing is.

/fark this is like that lewis black bif about the girl spending a year in college because of her horse.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So...a zip gun?
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"He told me you sold a fake ticket, and he had a balloon in his hand, with a pin from the front, and he had a piece of wood almost one foot long," said Abu." (He) hit the balloon with a piece of wood, and bullet goes out and it hit my shoulder."

Nothing in that article tells me anything useful about the homemade gun or how it works.  In fact, I'm more confused than ever.  The internet isn't helping, either.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm not understanding the armnament specifics. What's with the balloon?


No clue in this case, but there have been improvised weapons of the slam-bang style that used a balloon to hold the cartridge in place in a piece of water pipe and sometimes to hold a ball bearing or other ad hoc firing pin in place behind the cartridge if the plunger portion lacked one.
The idea that he hit the balloon to fire the weapon supports this speculation.
-
For instance, the gun in the middle has no firing pin on the tip of red wooden handle, so the initiator must be located behind the cartridge. the balloon may also serve to keep the cartridge from falling out, as they usually fit poorly in whatever pipe is used as a barrel.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry. meant to put the non-thumbnail image
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What kinda Rube Goldberg shiat is that? Was there a hamster wheel to reload? Well thankfully it didn't have a folding stock.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And this, folks, is why it's Smith & Wesson, not Smith & Goldberg

Rube's original career path as a gunmaker really didn't pan out
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dryad: Sorry. meant to put the non-thumbnail image
[i.cbc.ca image 780x552]


So the perp was Angus MacGyver's [redacted] cousin?
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What kinda Rube Goldberg shiat is that? Was there a hamster wheel to reload? Well thankfully it didn't have a folding stock.


Its California, so what really matters is if it had a shoulder thing that goes up, a protruding grip, a barrel shroud, or a bayonet lug.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dryad: justanotherfarkinfarker: What kinda Rube Goldberg shiat is that? Was there a hamster wheel to reload? Well thankfully it didn't have a folding stock.

Its California, so what really matters is if it had a shoulder thing that goes up, a protruding grip, a barrel shroud, or a bayonet lug.


True story.

I shoot a ton of rifles with bayonets attached just in case the British are coming.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What kinda Rube Goldberg shiat is that? Was there a hamster wheel to reload? Well thankfully it didn't have a folding stock.


I'm so lucky I didn't have internet til into my 20s. In middle school we were making projectiles out of spring loaded ball point pen parts, rubber bands & paper clips, and those plastic things that you sealed bread and fruit bags in a supermarket with.

Later came Roman candle and bottle rocket fights.

Jebus. The internet would've killed us.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 minute ago  
>> What are the odds?

It depends on the lottery game he plays. For example, winning the jackpot in PowerBall is 1 chance in 292,201,338. While in MegaMillions, it's 1 chance in 302,575,350.
 
