(Big Think)   Smartphones might actually be improving your memory. The phenomenon of "digital dementia" might not be real after all   (bigthink.com) divider line
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently my smartphone keyboard was stwithc to a "write your words" field.

Took me too long to figure out how to switch it back

Why The fark would someone want to WRITE their messages instead of typing?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you want to remember something, you likely save it in an electronic device. We didn't have that luxury just a couple decades ago, meaning we needed to memorize a lot more information."

Or, and just hear me out, we wrote down the shiat we needed to remember, or had some other way to reference important info. Jeebus, people act like it was so difficult to live without electronics back then. I really want to see the new movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies", because it's supposed to be a commentary on how young adults now interact with social media, smartphones, and 'living in the moment'.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eggheads trying to justify their overblown salaries.

How about a $500,000 grant to study the REAL REASON  why flies are attracted to dog crap?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Digital dementia might not be a thing? But now how can I rant about the kids these days and their Whatsapps?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's why elephants confiscate smartphones

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ I was the next man
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My smartphone was very good at helping me remember emergency alerts in the middle of the night about something that happened 300 miles away. I asked the guy from the phone company, "What am I supposed to do, go out and look?" He told me I couldn't turn it off, which I had already suspected, since the menu item was greyed out. I got a landline. I haven't had a memory problem since then.

/or before then, that I can remember
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember the important things and use my computers to store all of the trivia, like that actor's name, you know the one, she was in that movie, no when she was a blond and did that thing with what's-his-face.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was young, I knew a dozen or more phone numbers. Right now, I couldn't tell you my wife's number.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, if it's on the Internet, it must be true
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, sure.
It's all the word games.
Neuroscientists are BEGGING us to play them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can understand how it can be improving people's memory. We now have to memorize things like were to look for sources, how to 'vet' reliable source
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

X-Geek: When I was young, I knew a dozen or more phone numbers. Right now, I couldn't tell you my wife's number.


I could never remember phone numbers. I wrote them on the cover of the telephone book...
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

X-Geek: When I was young, I knew a dozen or more phone numbers. Right now, I couldn't tell you my wife's number.


Don't worry, I've got your wife's number right here.
/wat
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew all those "your IQ is this" programs were paying on.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yur an idjut.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People who claim smartphones cause "digital dementia" are crusty old farts who hate all new technology and think the good old days were better.

However, nobody should kid themselves into thinking we can commit things to memory just as easily as people could a century ago (certainly) or even 50 years ago.  People worked on and developed retention skills out of necessity and necessarily got better at it.  Brain skills are like other skills, as you develop and use those skills, you get better at it.  But calling a lesser developed ability to memorize "dementia" is like if you called someone who doesn't work out "paralysed".
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On this website ..nothing but stupid Trumper-wannbes all the way down.
 
