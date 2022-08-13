 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   It's Florida Follies time ... kidnap someone; beat him; rob him; and make him dance in a dress while you video the performance   (winknews.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Video taping this crime spree was the best idea.jpg
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kinky
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Blackmail fails when the victim decides they rather be embarrassed.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What is the TikTok URL?
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Very poorly thought out and even more poorly executed blackmail plan.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DeJesus accused him of stealing her money.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: DeJesus accused him of stealing her money.

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


? This isn't funny if you actually pronounce shiat correctly.  Jfc.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Blackmail fails when the victim decides they rather be embarrassed.


This. It'll be interesting to find out what all this was actually about...
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is obviously propaganda to taint the Noble and Proud South Americans.

/ Did you know the chicks draw their eyebrows on with Sharpies?
 
