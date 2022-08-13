 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   That's a nice floating playground you have there. It would be a shame if something happened to it   (journalstar.com) divider line
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People suck. This summer a number of park restrooms were vandalized around here which causes closure. It's just stupid and selfish behavior. Get a hobby or something. Stop ruining other people's stuff for no reason other than you are a useless person.

/ranting into the void
 
yellowjester
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pic of possible troublemakers.
weaponsandwarfare.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This  is why we can't have nice things!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What motivates this?  I get the idea of vandalism in protest.  But what motivates people who just do destructive shiat for the lulz?  I do not at all get it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My greatest joy is ruining other people's fun. Won't someone think of the trolls?
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just went to one of these on vacation. SUPER fun but holy crap does it expose how out of shape the adults are. Kids had a blast.

/the vandals suck
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That looks pretty cool, sucks that it happened. Surprised that I hadn't heard about it though. Where in Louisville is tha... Nebraska?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What motivates this?  I get the idea of vandalism in protest.  But what motivates people who just do destructive shiat for the lulz?  I do not at all get it.


Beer.  And evil.  Mix the two and you have real problems.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you sure it's vandals and not another summer of UV exposure and rough use?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: That looks pretty cool, sucks that it happened. Surprised that I hadn't heard about it though. Where in Louisville is tha... Nebraska?


I'm assuming it is Louisville, Nebraska.  I had never heard of it before and had to Google it.
https://www.google.com/search?q=louisville+nebraska
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What motivates this?  I get the idea of vandalism in protest.  But what motivates people who just do destructive shiat for the lulz?  I do not at all get it.


Some people are just assholes. If they're young enough perhaps they'll grow out of their asshole-ish ways and regret the things that they did when they were teens. If not, hopefully they'll wind up in jail for one reason or another because this world sucks enough on its own without other people making it worse.
 
