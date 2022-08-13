 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Forget earthquakes and fires, the predicted California apocalypse is now... a "megaflood"   (abc7.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I personally prefer the Arkstorm scenario. Much catchier title.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
♬ the only way to fix it is to flush it all away ♬
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too bad someone can't put this information to the tune of Hotel California
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And there's a working title at least for the next Dwayne Johnson disaster flick.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ARkStorm

Great Flood of 1862
 
yellowjester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Ultimately, one of our goals is not just to understand these events scientifically, but it's also to help California prepare for them," Swain said."

Fat chance of that.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good.  That stinking hole has needed an epic douche for at least the last 20 years.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lots of angry people from the flyover states today
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Thread

[Fark user image 425x689]


Absolutely true. Mathematically, the sudden change in a large system causes instability in the system. The system is global weather patterns and the sudden change is global warming over a period of the last 100 years or so.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Good.  That stinking hole has needed an epic douche for at least the last 20 years.


You can always find a positive and heartwarming perspective on Fark.
 
