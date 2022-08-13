 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The tweet might be in Spanish, but fortunately this video from the World Championships of Wheelbarrow Throwing is in the universal language of 'people getting hit in the head with a wheelbarrow'   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

1122 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2022 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The good thing is, if you get injured, or knocked out, they can cart you off in the wheelbarrow.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, yes - the classic videography method of getting a fantastic shot of shoes and pavement when the action is still happening.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can dodge a wheelbarrow, you can dodge a ball.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'


He says that, but the people with the measuring string are clearly walking out onto the competition area. I'm going to guess that yes it's a valid throw.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but hey, free wheelbarrow.
 
Descartes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'

He says that, but the people with the measuring string are clearly walking out onto the competition area. I'm going to guess that yes it's a valid throw.


Hey, there's no "out of bounds" in EXTREME wheelbarrow toss!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like somebody was.

..amBushed
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: ...but hey, free wheelbarrow.



Even if I had the need I'm not sure I could fit it through door.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kt-atl: New Rising Sun: propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'

He says that, but the people with the measuring string are clearly walking out onto the competition area. I'm going to guess that yes it's a valid throw.

Hey, there's no "out of bounds" in EXTREME wheelbarrow toss!


So you're saying it's interference then?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several things: That speaker took 95% of the dome splitting force: the measurement guy heading over....: Spanish people be crazy. There used to be theme type red sauce joints where you throw your shelled peanuts on the floor while waiting for your food. In Spain it's like that but with chicken bones.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not many competitors knew about the secret bonus points for taking out a speaker and some spectators
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'


They were bringing the chains out to measure so I think it was a good throw.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking maybe he was supposed to throw it where more people weren't
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ah, yes - the classic videography method of getting a fantastic shot of shoes and pavement when the action is still happening.


Also known as "Paul Greengrass style."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mas lanzamientos of wheelbarrows here (local news from a previous year):

Lanzamiento de carretillos
Youtube MeTmMscxQgQ


Looks like they've been doing it since 2009 when it started one night during their festival.  As a bonus, at the end, the anchor asks the woman who's part of the group running the contest: "why doesn't it have a wheel?"  Her answer: "I imagine so it doesn't bounce and get anyone."  Ha.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry And Paul's Magnificent Sporting Moments
Youtube YywTfYVZdLQ
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a serious impact. At least one person went down.

Makes me wonder about all those people on the outside of turns at rally races. What were they thinking?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JJ_Armero_AUGC: Me ha llegado por varios grupos este vídeo del Campeonato del Mundo de lanzamiento de carretillas, en Cascante del Río #Teruel No sé aún si es válido el lanzamiento o tendrá que repetirlo...😇 https://t.co/X07YqnOOtO


Rough translation from my 7th grade spanish class education.

"If you have a group of world drunks surrounding you, use a wheelbarrow as a weapon.  Lancets of carts in the river.  I don't know if lancets get what reptiles."
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: The good thing is, if you get injured, or knocked out, they can cart you off in the wheelbarrow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'

They were bringing the chains out to measure so I think it was a good throw.


Do they measure to where it hit the person or where it bounced back?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the traditional sport of throwing wheelbarrows at bulls.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Points for mayhems, concussions, hospitalizations, and deaths.
He got extra points for throwing an Eephus while still causing death.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: kt-atl: New Rising Sun: propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'

He says that, but the people with the measuring string are clearly walking out onto the competition area. I'm going to guess that yes it's a valid throw.

Hey, there's no "out of bounds" in EXTREME wheelbarrow toss!

So you're saying it's interference then?


Nah, 'barrow into the crowd is a ground rules double.

And a REAL fan would have caught it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mande?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'

They were bringing the chains out to measure so I think it was a good throw.


It's only fair the distance should count.  It would have gone farther had it not struct the people.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I just think it's nice of all these other countries to host these types of events out of the generosity of their hearts so that those of us in the US don't feel so stupid by the people who get the most attention in this country.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: The good thing is, if you get injured, or knocked out, they can cart you off in the wheelbarrow.


What if I don't want to go in the cart?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Mande?


She's a fine girl.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Who throws a wheelbarrow?!! Honestly!!"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 256x197]


s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size

I stole one of these from a crackhead that had stolen it from someone else.
best farking wheeledbarrow i've used.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why throw a wheelbarrow? What prompted this "sport"? Did construction workers who got tired of their jobs decide that it's better to turn it into a sport than actual work?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: That was a serious impact. At least one person went down.

Makes me wonder about all those people on the outside of turns at rally races. What were they thinking?


im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Still safer than Lawn Darts. If they were hard-core they'd be throwing lawnmowers.
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Technically, that is just a barrow toss.
Not a wheel to be found on the one he threw.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: I'm thinking maybe he was supposed to throw it where more people weren't


(SamKinison.png) MOVE WHERE THE WHEELBARROW ISN'T
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: That was a serious impact. At least one person went down.

Makes me wonder about all those people on the outside of turns at rally races. What were they thinking?


They're thinking it's fun because it seems dangerous, like going to a street takeover with Chargers and Mustangs drifting around...5000 lbs of metal flinging around in a circle on bald tires being pushed by 800 hp in a huge cloud of rubber and smoke...well, until a crowd of people get hit. Then it's hilarious!

Then the family and friends get together in the gazebo at their apartment complex, light a bunch of candles, the news comes out and they talk about how they're "seeking justice for our beloved Caitlynn, who always lit up every room, and was the most extraordinary person you'll ever meet, and never did anything bad" except that doesn't represent Caitlynn's lifestyle at all, and she would vomit into the wind if she heard it in person.

At least that's what happened when Bibby died. Just Google "Bibby Jacksonville" for more information. It's a fascinating story involving a series of viral rap videos in the midst of a regional gang war and the next hearing is on August 31. It's like some kind of bizarre version of The Wire where half the episode happens on TikTok.

Anyway...this guy makes some good points...

Timmy Trumpet x Jebroer x Dr Phunk - Child Of The Devil (Official Music Video)
Youtube eyHSH4AmlQg
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: kdawg7736: [Fark user image 256x197]

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 614x458]
I stole one of these from a crackhead that had stolen it from someone else.
best farking wheeledbarrow i've used.


oooo it even has a lever for load dumping.

God-tier garden tooling.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess they were standing in the
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: kdawg7736: [Fark user image 256x197]

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 614x458]
I stole one of these from a crackhead that had stolen it from someone else.
best farking wheeledbarrow i've used.


Ooh Fancy.  Like a tip/dumping wagon.

Good score.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Why throw a wheelbarrow? What prompted this "sport"? Did construction workers who got tired of their jobs decide that it's better to turn it into a sport than actual work?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyways, back outside to do work.

I'll try not to throw the wheelbarrow though.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey Spanish speakers: what's the expression for "heads up!" or "look out!" or whatever you'd yell?? Would you yell "cabeza!!!!" ???
 
IDisME
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

propasaurus: 'No word yet on whether this counts as a valid toss, or if it will have to be done over'


It looks like a good one.  The guy with the tape measure comes across at the end lol
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: If you can dodge a wheelbarrow, you can dodge a ball.


Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (3/5) Movie CLIP - Dodgeball Training (2004) HD
Youtube peUyLXrgYZ0
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.