Answer: 50%. Question: what is the possible rate of crop failure in England?
bostonguy
5 hours ago  
Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

Peki
4 hours ago  
Did anyone catch the hunger stones that are starting to appear in Europe?

This doesn't bode well.

Carter Pewterschmidt
3 hours ago  
It's happening across Europe.

Drought warning: Nearly half of EU facing emergency amid crop failure and relentless fires | World | News | Express.co.uk

French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens | Reuters

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops (yahoo.com)

Crop Failure And Bankruptcy Threaten Farmers As Drought Grips Europe | HuffPost Impact

It's been a saying for a long time, that civilisation is only three meals away from anarchy. I don't think it will be that bad, but the types of food we eat will change.
 
Squid_for_Brains
3 hours ago  
"Eat less meat."

*harvests fail*

"Haha did I say less meat? I meant other people."
 
west.la.lawyer
3 hours ago  

Peki: Did anyone catch the hunger stones that are starting to appear in Europe?

This doesn't bode well.

that was interesting... bleak, but interesting.
 
namegoeshere
51 minutes ago  
No worries! The most fertile farmland in Europe is in Ukraine. They can surely take up the slack for what other countries can't provide due to drought.

Oh wait ...
 
Xai
43 minutes ago  
Thanks climate change deniers!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I don't think it will be that bad, but the types of food we eat will change.


*all still boiled to shiat
 
OhioUGrad
41 minutes ago  
Reich-wingers around the globe:

CLiMaTE cHanGe iS A hoAx
Omnivorous
39 minutes ago  
Half of the potato crop is expected to fail as it cannot be irrigated, and even crops that are usually drought-tolerant, such as maize, have been failing.

Just book steerage for the Colonies.  It worked in the past.
 
fragMasterFlash
37 minutes ago  
RIP John Barleycorn.
 
shinji3i
37 minutes ago  
These the same people that consistently voted for the Tories to block climate change mitigation action until the 11th hour?

Hyjamon
35 minutes ago  
why can't they just go get food at the grocery store instead?
 
KangTheMad
35 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be 0% after a devastating asteroid impact at the exact same time a supervolcano erupts.
 
FlippityFlap
35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

You should be. It's going down a lot faster than the what the estimates were. Of course, they had to cook the books unless they be considered too "political". Oooops..... Glad I only have about 20 years left if I am lucky. It's not going to be pretty....
 
tricycleracer
35 minutes ago  
Clarkson's Farm has wrapped season 2 so I don't know how much of this we'll get to see close up from a farmer's point of view.
 
hammettman
32 minutes ago  
And the Tories (conservatives) are still in charge.

Either old people need to die younger, or they need to give up their voting rights when they reach a certain age (fark you, I got mine, the things I want may ruin the planet but I won't be alive to feel it)
 
ctighe2353
29 minutes ago  
Where are the I grow my own food people?  They should be here to feel superior right now.... come on its your time to SHINE!!
If things get really bad a hose from a tailpipe into the cabin of the car and you go peacefully.
 
adamatari
28 minutes ago  
I have said this multiple times but I'm not glad to see it in reality so soon: rapid climate change makes agriculture extremely difficult and unstable. We should be afraid of losing our crops because then, well, we die.

There are engineers who will look at the temperatures you can grow crops in and say "but we can just grow wheat in Canada, and corn in Siberia!" They don't understand that there crops require a lot of conditions to grow well, and that agricultural areas take years to develop and have to be stable to maintain their output.

This has always been the biggest threat of climate change to civilization and the least recognized. I did not expect it to bite quite so soon though.
 
mongbiohazard
27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

Extinction? No, not plausible in foreseeable timeframes. We're extraordinarily tenacious creatures as a group.

Mass death and disruption though is absolutely plausible.
 
make me some tea
26 minutes ago  
We've lost 20 critical years to political bickering induced by misinformation from ultrawealthy megacorporations trying to extract as much money as possible at the expense of everyone else.

So now the bill is due, and we have to pay. Rich people keep all the money they stole from the environment.

Climate change is not something happening to is, it's the result of crimes committed against us.
 
BorgiaGinz
24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It's happening across Europe.

Drought warning: Nearly half of EU facing emergency amid crop failure and relentless fires | World | News | Express.co.uk

French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens | Reuters

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops (yahoo.com)

Crop Failure And Bankruptcy Threaten Farmers As Drought Grips Europe | HuffPost Impact

It's been a saying for a long time, that civilisation is only three meals away from anarchy. I don't think it will be that bad, but the types of food we eat will change.


You don't say. . .

Klom Dark
23 minutes ago  
Damn the language has shifted between UK and US, I could barely read that.

Is a hose pipe a garden house? Drilling the next crop means planting the next crop? Abstracting irrigation water means pumping water?
 
tricycleracer
22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: bostonguy: Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

Extinction? No, not plausible in foreseeable timeframes. We're extraordinarily tenacious creatures as a group.

Mass death and disruption though is absolutely plausible.


Peanut butter and Snowpiercer bug jelly sandwiches aren't the worst.
 
Northern
22 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

Farmers here in MA are also reporting high crop loss due to the persistent high temperatures this summer.
 
mossberg
21 minutes ago  
If only there was some sort of shared economic community that the UK could belong to, providing economic stability across member countries. Perhaps even with open borders and a common currency. Oh well.
 
Slaxl
20 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Damn the language has shifted between UK and US, I could barely read that.

Is a hose pipe a garden house? Drilling the next crop means planting the next crop? Abstracting irrigation water means pumping water?


You saying you can barely read it because "hose pipe" means "garden hose"?

Hose means hose and this confuses you?

No wonder we're farked.
 
doomjesse
19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

The End of the World is just the Beginning  By Peter Zeihan is the book to really really feed your fears.  We are on the downward slope folks.  Not saying there won't eventually be an upward slope, but for the foreseeable future...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
19 minutes ago  
Good
 
Slaxl
19 minutes ago  

mossberg: If only there was some sort of shared economic community that the UK could belong to, providing economic stability across member countries. Perhaps even with open borders and a common currency. Oh well.


Wooowwwww!

This has to be the absolute worst "b.. b...Brexit" I've seen yet.

Go look across Europe. Across the world. It's happening everywhere. Being in the EU would not have helped Britain in this situation.
 
limeyfellow
18 minutes ago  
Don't worry, as a member of the EU we can get quick food deliveries to the UK without tax or hindrance to deal with the crop failure... oh.
 
LarryDan43
17 minutes ago  
We might have to seize the accounts of billionaires in order to fight climate change.
 
fifthofzen
16 minutes ago  
From the the Bible:

When the Lamb opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand

From Mettalica:

Famine!
Your body it has torn through
Withered in every place
 
Creidiki
13 minutes ago  
Pestilence, war and famine are present and accounted for. You know who comes next.
 
BaldrDash
11 minutes ago  
Well I guess they can call Ireland for advice.


Might not get an answer.
 
Qellaqan
8 minutes ago  

doomjesse: bostonguy: Geez. Here's a satellite picture making the rounds.

I'm starting to be legitimately worried about mass societal breakdown or even human extinction within my lifetime (40-60 more years or so).

The End of the World is just the Beginning  By Peter Zeihan is the book to really really feed your fears.  We are on the downward slope folks.  Not saying there won't eventually be an upward slope, but for the foreseeable future...


Username checks out.
 
yakmans_dad
7 minutes ago  
As soon as I learned a bit more about AGW than headlines, it seemed to me that the chief threat was to food. Farmers plant this year for the weather they planted last year. So, you can have lower yields and not simply disasters. About 15 years ago, 3 of the 5 major wheat growing countries experienced hugely lower yields due to drought. Eventually, that will be all 5. And some of this. A little of that. And if the developed world is hungry, the poorer world is starving. And on the move.
 
gameshowhost
6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: We've lost 20 critical years to political bickering induced by misinformation from ultrawealthy megacorporations trying to extract as much money as possible at the expense of everyone else.

So now the bill is due, and we have to pay. Rich people keep all the money they stole from the environment.

Climate change is not something happening to is, it's the result of crimes committed against us.


can we please not talk about underlying causality? it skeers all the people who consume all the things yet still claim to be environmentalists.
 
gameshowhost
1 minute ago  

Creidiki: Pestilence, war and famine are present and accounted for. You know who comes next.


udhq?
 
