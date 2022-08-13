 Skip to content
(CNN)   Monsoon season has started and it's wetter than ever   (cnn.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God punishing the wicked. I should write a book about it. It could become wildly popular. Maybe I'll throw in a rule about cutting the end of your dick off so we can see who the dumb people are.


(it was because sand under the foreskin is a bad thing. People shouldn't be living in deserts.)
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame TFG and raerae.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a half inch of rain can do that in Vegas?

Haven't they heard of storm drains or at least culverts yet?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: So a half inch of rain can do that in Vegas?

Haven't they heard of storm drains or at least culverts yet?


Yup, they've got both.  But when the entire city is concrete, or cement hard dirt.  The water all has to go somewhere and doesn't sink in to the ground like in a normal place.  So the storm drains fill really fast and then the water goes wherever it wants.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: So a half inch of rain can do that in Vegas?

Haven't they heard of storm drains or at least culverts yet?


all the flat areas in the southwest are dry lake beds. That's where everything was built, in a big drainage basin. All the water from the surrounding mountains washes down into the area. It's not a good place to build.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What falls in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Monsoon season in a desert climate?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, they wanted water, didn't they?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: (it was because sand under the foreskin is a bad thing. People shouldn't be living in deserts.)


You're reallyinto Star Wars, huh?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
God doesn't play dice with the universe, but he will roll a 3 in Crapstown.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Monsoon season in a desert climate?


Yup. Grew up in Phoenix, monsoon season is awesome.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Austin....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Monsoon season in a desert climate?


It's more likely than you think.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: God doesn't play dice with the universe, but he will roll a 3 in Crapstown.


Not only does God play dice with the universe, but they're loaded. And I like telling people Albert Einstein's middle name is Yo Yo Ma because no one can disprove it.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hopefully a lot of that water ends up in Lake Mead.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Hopefully a lot of that water ends up in Lake Mead.


... and its gone.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buravirgil: ImpendingCynic: God doesn't play dice with the universe, but he will roll a 3 in Crapstown.

Not only does God play dice with the universe, but they're loaded. And I like telling people Albert Einstein's middle name is Yo Yo Ma because no one can disprove it.


And he rubbed them on His balls when no one was looking.
 
