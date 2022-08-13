 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The object of the cop's rage was resisting and black   (local10.com) divider line
    Miami Police Department, Thomas Murray, Sergeant, Tommy Reyes, Miami-Dade County, Florida  
289 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2022 at 12:24 PM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA. - "He had suffered some personal loss before this incident," Reyes said. "Maybe he made a mistake, maybe made a bad decision."
Reyes added: "It happens, you know, we make bad decisions as human beings, cops are human beings too. We go through rough patches in our Iives."

I wonder if any compassion has been to the citizenry in their (or any) city in america when someone makes a "mistake" like this.  Maybe on extremely rare occasion, but likely not.

Police unions usually just dig up that time said arrestee smoked a joint back at age 12 the therefore deserves the full hammered fury of the law.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No union I was ever in prevented me from being cuffed and stuffed
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FTFA. - "He had suffered some personal loss before this incident," Reyes said. "Maybe he made a mistake, maybe made a bad decision."
Reyes added: "It happens, you know, we make bad decisions as human beings, cops are human beings too. We go through rough patches in our Iives."



Wouldn't it be nice if pigs applied this same sensitivity to "rough patches" being experienced by non cops?

A guy can dream.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is truly appalling how many cops are emotionally unfit for a high stress job.

Punching a parking meter. Really?
Who does that? (cops)
Who is dumb enough to do that on camera? (still cops)
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One other thing, I'd had to be this guys' significant other.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you know he beats his family members just like that parking machine

acab
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well gosh he sure is fortunate to have a union.  Don't you go trying to get one, you'll be fired, or worse.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'd rather have the cop punch a machine than a Black guy. At least he can control his anger enough to pick an acceptable target.

The whole "letting friend drive an unmarked" is a little more worth the outrage.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing the hotel didn't have valet parking
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x414]


Wow, that took me a minute. I first saw it as "had poor aim" but then realized it's actually perfect for their aim.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many cops does it take to change a light bulb?
None.  They just beat the room for being black.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Well gosh he sure is fortunate to have a union.  Don't you go trying to get one, you'll be fired, or worse.


Police unions are the only unions that Republicans defend.
 
