(BBC-US)   Man at electronic music festival killed by heavy metal   (bbc.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my kid's made me watch that movie dozens of times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine how scary that was. They must have been petrified.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pane in Spain fall mainly on the vain.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bogus!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Curtis Mayfield would nod in sympathy...if he could.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)
Youtube hgJivhm7SLk
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now he's a big fan of ambient.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LewDux: Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

[YouTube video: Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)]


Why not post the original?

Darude - Sandstorm
Youtube y6120QOlsfU
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, they changed the venue to death metal ?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I heard that, in addition to the male victim, they also found a dead mouse.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: LewDux: Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

[YouTube video: Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)]

Why not post the original?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOlsfU]


Sandstorm Toy Orchestra (Toy Trumpet Virtuoso Part II)
Youtube 4-H2E8WWIo4
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Driver: So, they changed the venue to death metal ?


Along with all of the unintelligible screaming and growling!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I can't imagine how scary that was. They must have been petrified.


At first they were afraid, they were petrified... yadda yadda yadda... they will survive (except for that one guy).
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Sandstorm" was annoying, but not nearly as annoying as "Better Off Alone," "Blue," and "9 PM (Till I Come)"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: LewDux: Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

[YouTube video: Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)]

Why not post the original?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOlsfU]


DarkSoulNoHope: LewDux: Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

[YouTube video: Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)]

Why not post the original?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOlsfU]


Do you even Ishkur?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: DarkSoulNoHope: LewDux: Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

[YouTube video: Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)]

Why not post the original?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOlsfU]

DarkSoulNoHope: LewDux: Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

[YouTube video: Dj Tiesto - Children Of The Sandstorm (DJ Manzo RMX 2006)]

Why not post the original?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOlsfU]

Do you even Ishkur?


No, I am not a jerk like Ishkur who tries to claim that sampling a song from one genre and redesigning/overproducing it to sound like something else entirely with a techno beat, means that the new song is also part of the genre the original song was sampled from.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No, no, NO!

You're supposed to be killed by Heavy Metal Poisoning:

Heavy Metal Poisoning - Styx
Youtube DWe1T5OdfrQ


/murolceS odrO suvoN sitpeoC tiunnA
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Way back when, i was at a Phish (yeah i know, regrettable youth choices) concert outdoors. Storm rolls in, and a lightning bolt nails one of the light\sound towers.

Crowd goes wild. My buddy and i noped the fark out of there.

I can only imagine the kind of drugs going on at an EDM thing where most of that crowd was "that was farking awesome!"
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh man that's heavy
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

