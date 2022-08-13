 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 171 of WW3: UK MI says 2 bridges that access occupied Kherson area likely unusable for major military resupply. Orcs say diplomatic ties could be suspended if declared "state sponsor of terrorism" by US. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, US calls, protection of foreign POWs, Russia-Ukraine war News, Russian forces, US & Canada, eastern Ukraine  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Aug 2022 at 7:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.

Dos!


Morning everyone!
*brushes black glitter off*

I'll have the cruise missile forecast up in a bit.


.
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the reports from yesterday are accurate, Ukraine did what everyone thought they'd do, allow the Russians to reinforce the Kherson pocket, then close the door shut by damaging the two remaining operational bridges into the area.

Russia has been reduced to supplying the entire Kherson front using two ferries that have to use the damaged bridges as cover.  They also cannot stage resources to wait for the ferries as Ukraine can destroy either end whenever they wish.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

World's greatest leader.

Change my mind:

https://mobile.twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1558393927245484042


.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

Special thanks to that farker who compared Russian cognitive abilities to a cargo cult.


https://mobile.twitter.com/Fella6996/status/1558161338223951878


.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

Special thanks to that farker who compared Russian cognitive abilities to a cargo cult.


https://mobile.twitter.com/Fella6996/status/1558161338223951878


.


That might work once if you put them on top of the cope cage.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: If the reports from yesterday are accurate, Ukraine did what everyone thought they'd do, allow the Russians to reinforce the Kherson pocket, then close the door shut by damaging the two remaining operational bridges into the area.

Russia has been reduced to supplying the entire Kherson front using two ferries that have to use the damaged bridges as cover.  They also cannot stage resources to wait for the ferries as Ukraine can destroy either end whenever they wish.

[c.tenor.com image 320x180]


You have to consider the risk that Ukraine is getting perilously close to their preprogrammed kill limit.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

Dos!


Morning everyone!
*brushes black glitter off*

I'll have the cruise missile forecast up in a bit.


.


Dammit man, do that outside. It gets everywhere.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x346]
[Fark user image image 850x346]
[Fark user image image 850x346]

[Fark user image image 850x346]
[Fark user image image 850x346]


Why only starting in May?
 
turboke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

Dos!


Morning everyone!
*brushes black glitter off*

I'll have the cruise missile forecast up in a bit.


.


"glother"?
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]


I often look at the troop casualties and every day it says a few hundred more bite the dust. Like Russia is losing a whole company of soldiers. Every day.

Lord knows they can readily replace them because Russia puts zero value or effort in human life and their strategy involves shoving so many human bodies into the meat grinder that their entrails clog it to a complete stop, but these are astonishingly high numbers even by WWII standards.

Where is all this killing being done? Is it small arms fire on the front lines, or is it quartered soldiers behind the lines getting shelled by smart missiles? Because it looks like the front lines haven't moved in months, making me think that everyone's hunkered down and there's not much going on other than light skirmishing.

And if Russia's losing that many, how many are Ukraine losing?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]

I often look at the troop casualties and every day it says a few hundred more bite the dust. Like Russia is losing a whole company of soldiers. Every day.

Lord knows they can readily replace them because Russia puts zero value or effort in human life and their strategy involves shoving so many human bodies into the meat grinder that their entrails clog it to a complete stop, but these are astonishingly high numbers even by WWII standards.

Where is all this killing being done? Is it small arms fire on the front lines, or is it quartered soldiers behind the lines getting shelled by smart missiles? Because it looks like the front lines haven't moved in months, making me think that everyone's hunkered down and there's not much going on other than light skirmishing.

And if Russia's losing that many, how many are Ukraine losing?


Static front lines can also mean a lot of attacks that were repulsed, which can mean lots of casualties.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

turboke: Medic Zero: .

Dos!


Morning everyone!
*brushes black glitter off*

I'll have the cruise missile forecast up in a bit.


.

"glother"?


Morning all! I know this is off topic as hell but if my posts seem a bit weird today, I am sitting in a cardiac ward awaiting a trip to the cath lab on Monday. Looks like the farker lifestyle plus an impending divorce caught up with me.

I am mostly coherent right now and may be a little bit more active than usual because I'm bored out of my skull.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]

I often look at the troop casualties and every day it says a few hundred more bite the dust. Like Russia is losing a whole company of soldiers. Every day.

Lord knows they can readily replace them because Russia puts zero value or effort in human life and their strategy involves shoving so many human bodies into the meat grinder that their entrails clog it to a complete stop, but these are astonishingly high numbers even by WWII standards.

Where is all this killing being done? Is it small arms fire on the front lines, or is it quartered soldiers behind the lines getting shelled by smart missiles? Because it looks like the front lines haven't moved in months, making me think that everyone's hunkered down and there's not much going on other than light skirmishing.

And if Russia's losing that many, how many are Ukraine losing?


Yesterday there was a translated intercept (at least days older I'm pretty sure) where the Russian soldier was reporting from the field that none of their dead or wounded were by small arms. (sorry, I still am bad at searching these threads!)
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

World's greatest leader.

Change my mind:

https://mobile.twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1558393927245484042


.


Why other countries get young dynamic leaders and we have to choose between corrupt, senile scumbags boggles my mind.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
35m
Picture from a military recruitment center in Penza, Russia.
These elderly men will get 10 days of basic training and then its off to the meat grinder in Ukraine.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gooch: Medic Zero: .

World's greatest leader.

Change my mind:

https://mobile.twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1558393927245484042


.

Why other countries get young dynamic leaders and we have to choose between corrupt, senile scumbags boggles my mind.


You had one. He was Black. The Right lost its shiat. The End.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: Better footage of this very long range FGM-148 Javelin ATGM strike by the Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade against a Russian T-80BV tank in #Brazhkivka.

boom
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: I am sitting in a cardiac ward awaiting a trip to the cath lab on Monday.


I assume that is the nickname for a Catherine Zeta-Jones Laboratory.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/good luck, we're all counting on you
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: Ishkur: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]

I often look at the troop casualties and every day it says a few hundred more bite the dust. Like Russia is losing a whole company of soldiers. Every day.

Lord knows they can readily replace them because Russia puts zero value or effort in human life and their strategy involves shoving so many human bodies into the meat grinder that their entrails clog it to a complete stop, but these are astonishingly high numbers even by WWII standards.

Where is all this killing being done? Is it small arms fire on the front lines, or is it quartered soldiers behind the lines getting shelled by smart missiles? Because it looks like the front lines haven't moved in months, making me think that everyone's hunkered down and there's not much going on other than light skirmishing.

And if Russia's losing that many, how many are Ukraine losing?

Yesterday there was a translated intercept (at least days older I'm pretty sure) where the Russian soldier was reporting from the field that none of their dead or wounded were by small arms. (sorry, I still am bad at searching these threads!)


Was thinking of that too.  It was all artillery fire.

UKR has competent artillery people unlike RU. Also have an ungodly fast target ID to fire mission execution time.  I don't think that casualty rate will get better as RU is forced to defend.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What diplomatic ties?
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh no. A loss of diplomatic ties with a country that burned every bridge in the last half a year. Whatever will we do?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.