(Twitter)   Shark attacks are "the new normal for New Yorkers." But we don't care unless they'll have frikin' laser beams attached to their heads   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't worry. All that Long Islanders have to do to scare away sharks is start talking.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.....candygram.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a shark attack in New York may look like

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: What a shark attack in New York may look like

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 268x188]


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Times__Earth: At the Florida Museum of Natural History, which maintains a global database of shark attacks, Gavin Naylor said he began fielding inquiries about a possible rise in shark attacks. 🗣 "If you live in Long Island, it looks bad," he said https://t.co/vvkJPXABD9


1960 looks like they really went for it. But that whole opposable thumb issue thwarted them.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "If you live in Long Island, it looks bad," he said

Shark attacks or Long Island?

or both?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Tax Boy: What a shark attack in New York may look like

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 268x188]

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 850x838]


They went extinct after they built Lincoln center
 
keldaria
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those poor sharks. What did they do to deserve being attacked?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sharks in NY state?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Skoora!
Youtube TmdYSNcpN68
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.