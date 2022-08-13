 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida woman called the police non-emergency line over 11,000 times in one year in exactly the way you would expect from Florida woman   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, woman!  Get yourself an Xbox or something.  There are better ways to kill time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The content of these phone calls are vulgar, threatening, or obscene" and "contain extreme expletives, sexual innuendo, and belittling remarks..."

She's just in the wrong line of work. I thought some people paid extra for that.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs a dog or two.

Then it will be animal control that comes to her home.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how we deal with mental illness in the United States.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wesmon: This is how we deal with mental illness in the United States.


Poor, black, and female. Probably went bipolar in her lare teens, and been allowed to walk around crazy & untreated ever since, because nobody GAF.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just about every large city in the country has one of these people. Thankfully, most of them aren't this persistent. But it causes immense levels of burnout, stress, and resentment by the staff. And that not only leads to worse performance, but also directly contributes to a lot of the behavior that causes long term harm to public trust.

The very worst part though is that while generally not as extreme, there's a disturbing acceptance of it at the social level. there's a small but active community of people who effectively see public service employees instead as personal servants - or even slaves to be ordered around. And it makes dealing with these abuses of power even harder, because that community sees it as an infringement on their personal power trips.
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Before reading, I thought this was going to be about her calling the police on her neighbors for every issue she determines is illegal. Something like "the kids are skateboarding", or "the neighbor's porch light shines in my yard"

Then I read it and find out she just calls the police to call them names.

Childish, yes. But much less irritating than the former.
 
Xai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
that's on average 33 times a day, every day for an entire year. Assuming a 5 minute call, that's nearly 3 hours per day every day.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

danvon: Before reading, I thought this was going to be about her calling the police on her neighbors for every issue she determines is illegal. Something like "the kids are skateboarding", or "the neighbor's porch light shines in my yard"

Then I read it and find out she just calls the police to call them names.

Childish, yes. But much less irritating than the former.


Oh no, it's much worse.

When these people call police on their neighbors, it may surprise you to realize that the responding agencies are often the mitigating force that prevents harm. Sometimes a citation will be issued but more often than not nothing happens, or the responders even take time to connect with the community in helpful ways.

When they do this to vent at the responders themselves, it's all directed at people who for legal and social reasons cannot effectively respond to stop it. Yeah this woman was arrested for the behavior twice - after 11,000 incidents where she harassed and abused and distracted and threatened emergency response staff. Any private business or citizen would have taken action long before it could get to that point. But the expectation of modern society is that public service employees are not permitted to refuse any calls for assistance.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: wesmon: This is how we deal with mental illness in the United States.

Poor, black, and female. Probably went bipolar in her lare teens, and been allowed to walk around crazy & untreated ever since, because nobody GAF.


I'm all for people with mental issues having access to the treatment they need but "allowed to walk around crazy"? Are you saying we should force treatment onto people? That's a pretty slippery slope that is ripe for abuse. Couldn't we just build a wall around Florida?
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Investigators say that Jefferson's 11,000+ calls account for "approx. 10% of the total call volume to the St. Petersburg Police Department non-emergency number."

Officials say due to a decrease in calls there will be a reduction in staff.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: jso2897: wesmon: This is how we deal with mental illness in the United States.

Poor, black, and female. Probably went bipolar in her lare teens, and been allowed to walk around crazy & untreated ever since, because nobody GAF.

I'm all for people with mental issues having access to the treatment they need but "allowed to walk around crazy"? Are you saying we should force treatment onto people? That's a pretty slippery slope that is ripe for abuse. Couldn't we just build a wall around Florida?


On some level, for some people, yes.  For example, I live in an area with a pretty healthy homeless population many of whom have outward behavioral problems that almost certainly have a mental health component to them.  Someone like the guy I saw the other day who was fighting a stop sign -- like doing running drop kicks, punching the pole, and trying to tackle it, while occasionally turning to bark at cars driving through the intersection or me, a pedestrian -- needs more than "access" to mental health treatment.  He is probably not going to start that process of his own volition.  And he's just one.  We have a whole, growing, population of people living on the street in this area with similar behaviors.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She dialed it with her meth pipe?
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Are you saying we should force treatment onto people?


Absolutely, in certain circumstances, and it is lawful and morally right, under certain circumstances.
You can't run a society of rigid, inflexible abstract concepts.
Neither you, nor I, nor anyone enjoys nor is entitled to perfect and complete liberty.
"Freedom", as conceived by the average American is a drooling idiot's philosophical garbage can.
F**k "liberty", and all the asshole lolbertarian conceptualizations of it.
We force things onto people ALL THE GODDAMN TIME.
We are too cheap and too selfish to help the mentally ill - pretending we care about their "liberty" is a callous cherry on top of a shiat sundae.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Mr. Tweedy: jso2897: wesmon: This is how we deal with mental illness in the United States.

Poor, black, and female. Probably went bipolar in her lare teens, and been allowed to walk around crazy & untreated ever since, because nobody GAF.

I'm all for people with mental issues having access to the treatment they need but "allowed to walk around crazy"? Are you saying we should force treatment onto people? That's a pretty slippery slope that is ripe for abuse. Couldn't we just build a wall around Florida?

On some level, for some people, yes.  For example, I live in an area with a pretty healthy homeless population many of whom have outward behavioral problems that almost certainly have a mental health component to them.  Someone like the guy I saw the other day who was fighting a stop sign -- like doing running drop kicks, punching the pole, and trying to tackle it, while occasionally turning to bark at cars driving through the intersection or me, a pedestrian -- needs more than "access" to mental health treatment.  He is probably not going to start that process of his own volition.  And he's just one.  We have a whole, growing, population of people living on the street in this area with similar behaviors.


The (horror-ful) history of mental health treatment absolutely validates fears of both neglect and coercion, sometimes separately, sometimes together.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If she did this in "exactly the way you would expect from a Florida woman," then I would have expected her to make the calls while on fire in line at Wendy's and swinging a black-tipped shark in circles over her head while chanting the Necronomicon, leaving her newborn twins outside in the car with the windows rolled up, and winning her election for county sheriff.

This lady is just lame.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Mr. Tweedy: jso2897: wesmon: This is how we deal with mental illness in the United States.

Poor, black, and female. Probably went bipolar in her lare teens, and been allowed to walk around crazy & untreated ever since, because nobody GAF.

I'm all for people with mental issues having access to the treatment they need but "allowed to walk around crazy"? Are you saying we should force treatment onto people? That's a pretty slippery slope that is ripe for abuse. Couldn't we just build a wall around Florida?

On some level, for some people, yes.  For example, I live in an area with a pretty healthy homeless population many of whom have outward behavioral problems that almost certainly have a mental health component to them.  Someone like the guy I saw the other day who was fighting a stop sign -- like doing running drop kicks, punching the pole, and trying to tackle it, while occasionally turning to bark at cars driving through the intersection or me, a pedestrian -- needs more than "access" to mental health treatment.  He is probably not going to start that process of his own volition.  And he's just one.  We have a whole, growing, population of people living on the street in this area with similar behaviors.


I agree a lot of people with mental health issues need to be forced to get treatment but you really have to prove that person is a danger to himself or others, not just street signs, so the crazy homeless people that everyone sees making a spectacle of themselves wouldn't make the cut. There's a lady on our street who likes to walk around yelling at cars and flipping them off. You could probably never ever get someone like that committed. Heck - I'm not doubting she has a Fark account since she's pretty much just doing in public what everyone here does to their computers.

No - I don't have an answer to all this. If I would I'd commit the 75m people who voted for TFG. The lady flipping off cars is cool with me.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.