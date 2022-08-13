 Skip to content
Restaurants, TV hucksters, social media personalities, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 4-10 Fraud Alert Edition
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1400

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each night I walk about a mile round trip to the local corner store to pick up a drink or whatever, mainly for the exercise. So I tend to make a lot of purchases there for small amounts, like $3-5 or so. So I was really weirded out when I got an email last night saying my debit card had been suspended for "potentially fraudulent activity" and listed my last several transactions, when this was the most normal activity I could have possibly been doing with it, considering my usage over the past several years.

So rather than click on anything in the email, I called the regular bank number and they put me through to this other company that monitors for fraud, Apparently these people who I've never even heard of are watching every transaction I make and doing FSM knows what with this data. They also apparently have my email address and were able to pull up my account based on my caller ID. Scary stuff.

As it turns out, they placed a hold because my chip is dying in my card that's about to expire this month, and the bank hasn't sent me a new one yet, so I'm having to swipe the card rather than inserting the chip. This is apparently something only criminals do. Never mind the fact that the chip can be copied as easily as the magnetic stripe. And never mind the fact that Amazon has never even seen my card, much less used the chip or the stripe, and that doesn't trigger fraud alerts. So be warned, kids. Use the chip or else. The magnetic stripe is a decoy they use to catch card thieves. Also, it seems that when they tell you your balance is "outstanding", they don't mean it as a compliment.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and whether debit cards are really better than the days of cash.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Haven't they gotten you one of those contactless cards yet? Sooo much easier to use, and there's no chance it'll wear out before the expiration date.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Haven't they gotten you one of those contactless cards yet? Sooo much easier to use, and there's no chance it'll wear out before the expiration date.


I live in the sticks and bank with a local bank.

And I don't think any of the local businesses have any NFC readers.
 
