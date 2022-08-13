 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Cops in rich Boston 'burb discover the IT guy who's been running their department web site for free for the last 20 years apparently no longer works for the town. Whoopsie   (wcvb.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Just once.

2. Last I remember, Newton is a city unto itself -- not just a suburb. It is immediately to the west of Boston (specifically, the westernmost Brighton neighborhood of Boston) and Brookline (which is also a separate town and is often mistakenly thought as part of Boston)..

3. Yes, it is very, very wealthy. Brookline too. But Brighton is one step above Allston (the student ghetto).

/ username checks out
 
