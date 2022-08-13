 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man arrested for stealing only Axe body sprays, perhaps to cover the stench of his crimes   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He at least smells better.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is that really a crime or is it a public service?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline says 'man'. Actions say 'teenager'.

why the f#ck does autocorrect try to make everything an auto plural s?
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
High school teacher here.
Years ago, one of the kids in my homeroom had Axe in his backpack. The backpack fell off his desk and landed on the spray button, so the Axe spray just started going constantly.
All the girls in my homeroom reacted to the smell and ran out into the hallway.
I'm standing there looking at all the remaining boys, and just said "Well, the Axe went off, and now all the women have left. ...Did we learn something today?"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BWAHAHAHAHA!
 
