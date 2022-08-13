 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Now that gas prices have come down quite a bit, you've certainly freed up some money to spend on rent, right?   (zillow.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Standardized test, High school, guest house, GreatSchools Ratings, main house, GreatSchools Ratings methodology, starting point, covered parking  
•       •       •

909 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2022 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, it's furnished.

Some film production crew will rent it for 6 months, then it'll be vacant again a bit.

/Rinse, wipe hands on pants, repeat
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Meh, it's furnished.

Some film production crew will rent it for 6 months, then it'll be vacant again a bit.

/Rinse, wipe hands on pants, repeat


This, some big stars don't own property in LA and will not stay in a trailer, so the studio rents this place for them.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOOOOOOOA, Bundy!
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it means I cannot leave piles of garbage, feces and needles on the streets I am not sure I am down with this plan. my freedoms.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Prices aren't down that much.  Maybe when it is $2.50 again. . . .
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Um, think the photographer should have adjusted the blanket a little
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brentwood?
I thought they slashed the rents there
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Farking Clown Shoes: Meh, it's furnished.

Some film production crew will rent it for 6 months, then it'll be vacant again a bit.

/Rinse, wipe hands on pants, repeat

This, some big stars don't own property in LA and will not stay in a trailer, so the studio rents this place for them.


If so, I hope someone is getting a hefty kickback, because this place is pathetic bang for the buck.
 
Binx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would take it, but that couch/dining room table feature is super awkward. Excuse me I have to pee, and like four people have to slide out...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it come equipped with Bimb...er...Starlet service?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gasa is still more than double what it was before Biden.

Please, stop shilling for that useless waste of protoplasm. You just make yourself look really bad.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: electricjebus: Farking Clown Shoes: Meh, it's furnished.

Some film production crew will rent it for 6 months, then it'll be vacant again a bit.

/Rinse, wipe hands on pants, repeat

This, some big stars don't own property in LA and will not stay in a trailer, so the studio rents this place for them.

If so, I hope someone is getting a hefty kickback, because this place is pathetic bang for the buck.


It's probably vacant most of the time and the studio "negotiates" a lower rate.  LA real estate is insane, but not that insane.  This is a Hollywood quirk. The high price is meant to keep people away.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I was really rich, yeah, I can see spending that kind of money on rent.

(You're paying someone else to have all the headaches associated with property ownership. And I image there's a lot of headaches associated with high-end property ownership.)
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Obscene.

But, i have seen worse. Friend of mine goes to a place in south carolina. House right on beach. Cant have a private beech, but it is so far away from the big public beeches it pretty much is private. Stays two weeks. Per week rental is 20k. The owner just notified him that rent is going up next year. Friend was like "well, we love this place so i am sure we will make it work. How much?" ...

Double.

Dude is gonna charge 40k a week. Just pure capitalism. He explained that he saw others do it and people still paid, so even if he loses 40 percent of his customers, he is still coming out ahead.

My friend looked up the sales history of the property. Guy bought it in 90s for 800k. Obviously did some work on it, but even if he put in 400k, his ROI is 30 weeks. He has already made the value of the home in profit probably 15 times over.

My friend said they are gonna pay it, love the place too much.

I said he obviously had too much money because that is obscene.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.