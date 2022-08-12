 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   How else would a herpetologist die?   (oregonlive.com)
21
    More: Obvious, Virginia, Crotalinae, Snake, Loudoun County, Virginia, Antivenom, West Virginia, respected snake researcher, Crotalus  
•       •       •

BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These old dudes, they get together and toss a snake from one person to another until someone gets bitten. They call it a Far Side.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Herpes
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was born a snake handler and I will die a snake handler.

RIP
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Uncle Monty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to guess herpes, but then I remembered:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Getting his nuts bit off by a Laplander?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bees?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Steve Irwin getting stabbed in the chest tryin to stick his thumb in a ray's butthole.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Alex Harvey - Snake Bite
Youtube TmBGzvSHO-I
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bad Cobra
Youtube ZKgzm6_1PRE


Bad cobra!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
dynamic.indigoimages.caView Full Size


/reading these to my kids right now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does this make Jon Stewart a "Derpotologist"?

/ getting bitten by a MAGA doofus might get you a nasty infection too..
// If they have teeth..
/// even store bought teeth..
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sad. This happened to my cousin. He died in Myanmar from a snake bite, coincidentally on 9/11/2001.  Somebody wrote a book about him, The Snake Charmer.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In a tragic blimp accident over the Orange Bowl on New Years Day?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cobra Verde Urban Guerilla Copycat Killers
Youtube N7x51Jn64HQ
 
Likwit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Steve Carell on Jon Stewart | 2022 Mark Twain Prize
Youtube leN3PbNvi3c
obligatory
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Marty died doing what he loved and that was molesting sneks.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alligator
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kudayta: Herpes


Space Herpe
Youtube MnJrenTkGGE

Space herpes?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ghastly: kudayta: Herpes

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MnJrenTkGGE]
Space herpes?


There are movies that are so bad they're good.
Ass Pirates is not among them.
 
