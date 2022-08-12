 Skip to content
Top secret picture of a streetlight sat in man's desk for 32 years
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He'd kept the secret copy in his desk for 32 years - hidden inside his copy of Great Aircraft Of The World.

Oh, that is superb.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Marsh gas inside of a dry cleaning bag.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

teto85: Marsh gas inside of a dry cleaning bag.


The usual pie tins suspended by a mono-filament fishing line as a jet flies by in the distance.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's an island reflected in a pond.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: teto85: Marsh gas inside of a dry cleaning bag.

The usual pie tins suspended by a mono-filament fishing line as a jet flies by in the distance.


it doesn't matter.  they'll promise the world, you do your job, and get nothing
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't from another galaxy. Relax sheeple.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just looks like someone took a photo of a very small island on a cloudy day with an aircraft passing overhead. The aircraft's reflection on the water being caught in the image.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a high res version of the full image?  The one at the top of the story is a crop, and the one he's holding in his hand shows more things around the edges.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe...But that isn't convincing...
 
mtinker6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I want to believe...But that isn't convincing...


Gone 9pm in Scotland.  It should be pitch black.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this recovered by the FBI as well?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pitlochry is a beautiful place and where is made a most wonderful malt.  I hope the aliens are protecting that distillery.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicholasneko: Just looks like someone took a photo of a very small island on a cloudy day with an aircraft passing overhead. The aircraft's reflection on the water being caught in the image.


Wouldn't the aircraft reflection be upside down then in this pic?
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a space craft ever be a saucer shape?  What would be the reason, you limit interior space with all the curves, does it spin for gravity? So where is the propulsion?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Why would a space craft ever be a saucer shape?  What would be the reason, you limit interior space with all the curves, does it spin for gravity? So where is the propulsion?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x553]


Fark user imageView Full Size

That would be powered by the Funk and the Groove...
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mtinker6: Mr. Shabooboo: I want to believe...But that isn't convincing...

Gone 9pm in Scotland.  It should be pitch black.


Not if it was August 4th. Twilight, and possibly still quite light. I remember being in near Edinburgh in early September years ago and it was still pretty light around 9pm.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Identity of the photographer revealed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
its a balloon
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Why would a space craft ever be a saucer shape?  What would be the reason, you limit interior space with all the curves, does it spin for gravity? So where is the propulsion?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x553]


Circular shapes are more efficient as far as surface area in comparison to volume. saucer shape is better if you need to create artificial gravity or need rotational speeds to stabalize
 
sidailurch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aw, it's kind of cute. Look at it pretending like it's doing a real.
 
