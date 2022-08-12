 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   According to his agent, Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak. Thoughts and ummm... thoughts   (bbc.com) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I LOL'ed, subby.

Having said that, it sucks that a jihadist finally got to him. Especially one that wasn't even alive when The Satanic Verses was published.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark those assholes.  Fark your evil religious and/or political beliefs if they make you want to physically harm people.  Rushdie's words weren't violence; violence is violence.  I'm not the kind to wish violence on anyone, but I'm struggling with this suspect at the moment.

He was attacked on stage, and is now on a ventilator and unable to speak, Andrew Wylie said in a statement, adding that the author will lose one eye.

Several religions have a specific penalty for that.  It ain't 72 virgins.

Rushdie's work is incredible, large-hearted, humanistic and unkillable.  The douchebag who stabbed him was a loser, and will never be anything else.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: Fark those assholes.  Fark your evil religious and/or political beliefs if they make you want to physically harm people.  Rushdie's words weren't violence; violence is violence.  I'm not the kind to wish violence on anyone, but I'm struggling with this suspect at the moment.

He was attacked on stage, and is now on a ventilator and unable to speak, Andrew Wylie said in a statement, adding that the author will lose one eye.

Several religions have a specific penalty for that.  It ain't 72 virgins.

Rushdie's work is incredible, large-hearted, humanistic and unkillable.  The douchebag who stabbed him was a loser, and will never be anything else.


On top of that, Khomeini annulled the fatwa back in 1998, so this guy won't even get the reward money.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That sucks.  I hope he doesn't cark it.  He's a fine prose stylist and cheerfully writes about whatever sensitive geopolitical topics he wants to.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
eh the prayers would do him about the same amount of good as they do anybody else.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fortunately he was born on a Thursday, so he shouldn't be dead by Saturday and buried by Sunday.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Burn in hell
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Burn in hell


I know Grimus was bad but you need to relax
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On top of that, Khomeini annulled the fatwa back in 1998, so this guy won't even get the reward money.

That may be fine but I still change the channel every time SiriusXM plays Yusuf Islam (alias "Peace Train" Stevens):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cat_Stevens%27_comments_about_Salman_Rushdie
 
heymonkees
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: On top of that, Khomeini annulled the fatwa back in 1998, so this guy won't even get the reward money.


From TFA:

The bounty over Mr Rushdie's head remains active, and although Iran's government has distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, a quasi-official Iranian religious foundation added a further $500,000 to the reward in 2012.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
F*ck.  Great writer, hope he recovers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Burn in hell


whoa, they let perps Fark from holding?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is farking horrible. It's disgusting that this happened. I have no words.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: RolfBlitzer: Burn in hell

whoa, they let perps Fark from holding?


Eh, whatever
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Muhammad was a scam artist who got trained by drunk Christian
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Burn in hell


You will be there soon enough
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Religion of peace, folks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's worse writing a book or stabbing someone?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Religion of peace, folks.


Right because the Spanish inquisition was just a quest for knowledge
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: On top of that, Khomeini annulled the fatwa back in 1998, so this guy won't even get the reward money.

That may be fine but I still change the channel every time SiriusXM plays Yusuf Islam (alias "Peace Train" Stevens):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cat_Stevens%27_comments_about_Salman_Rushdie


Well that's the price you pay for listening to a radio station that would play Cat Stevens in the first place.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
May he love a long time in the state pen with meth dealers and born again Christians.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Burn in hell


What a silly, nonexistent thing to wish for.
Set your sights higher -you are wallowing in filth.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goddammitsomuch.

The man writes beautifully.

Midnight's Children is one of the best works of historical fiction I've ever read.
 
englaja
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm probably going to burn in hell for posting this, but it IS one of my favourite DAAS songs...

DAAS: The Big Gig - (You Could Be) Salman Rushdie
Youtube 5fsaSNH3zgo
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What's worse writing a book or stabbing someone?


delineate your burn in hell attack better
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: RolfBlitzer: What's worse writing a book or stabbing someone?

delineate your burn in hell attack better


Yeah, whoops. I guess I assumed people would know...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I occasionally think the entire Council of Nicea could have succumbed to stabbing with no adverse effect.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Iniamyen: Religion of peace, folks.

Right because the Spanish inquisition was just a quest for knowledge


Whataboutism
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let this be a lesson to never write or speak ill of any religion even as crazy as they all are.

/oh oh
/now I'm in trouble
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we certain that this agent person knows the difference between a ventilator and a trachea tube?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

heymonkees: ox45tallboy: On top of that, Khomeini annulled the fatwa back in 1998, so this guy won't even get the reward money.

From TFA:

The bounty over Mr Rushdie's head remains active, and although Iran's government has distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, a quasi-official Iranian religious foundation added a further $500,000 to the reward in 2012.


This is Fark, we don't read articles.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What's worse writing a book or stabbing someone?


th.bing.comView Full Size


/ sent into a comma
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Religion of peace, folks.


None of them are.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn! I've seen him a few times in the City, and when he visited our local university to sign a book or two. Seemed like an affable cove. Why would anyone want to harm him.
It really is time to get rid of all religion. This is one of the few times when all sides are bad.
 
tekmo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Satanic Verses is a great book. Seriously.

Treat yourself.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adam64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sword - 1, Pen - 0
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Religion of peace, folks.


Just like the rest of them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: It really is time to get rid of all religion.


The problem is that people are prone to the sort of thoughts and actions that form religions -- what do you do about that?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What's worse writing a book or stabbing someone?


Difficulty: Dan Brown
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Inchoate: Tillmaster: It really is time to get rid of all religion.

The problem is that people are prone to the sort of thoughts and actions that form religions -- what do you do about that?


Educating tolerance as opposed to ha... Eh, who am I kidding.
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw a TV news report today where the cops were slapping each other on the back about how they quickly subdued the attacker.  Meanwhile I read online where witnesses said the attacker was subdued by people who were on the stage with Rushdie and the cop only ran up on stage after the attacker was on the floor.  Well, I guess the important thing is that all the cops went home safe tonight.
 
invictus2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ox45tallboy: This is Fark, we don't read articles.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
