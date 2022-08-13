 Skip to content
(wtnh.com) Father acclimating son to US firearm culture starts with first lesson on bullets and how much they hurt
hundreddollarman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was just shooting him with small-caliber bullets to build up immunity against larger-caliber bullets
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't notice the colon when I first read the headline so I thought Father Police was referring to some Thin Blue Line version of Santa. I just figured that was something that would exists these days.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
hooray for empty handguns. what a maroon.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is like the time my dad introduced me to swimming by pushing me off the Golden Gate Bridge.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Since stupidity isn't a crime I wonder if they'll find something else to charge him with.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gun Control According to Garp: "What's the chance that could ever happen again! We'll take the Glock!"
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I didn't notice the colon when I first read the headline so I thought Father Police was referring to some Thin Blue Line version of Santa. I just figured that was something that would exists these days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do you accidentally shot someone with a farking gun?
? So you pointed a gun, you assumed empty, and pulled the trigger?
👌
But. That isn't an accident.  That's reckless disregard.  And that is a crime. Not an accident.  End of the farking story.
 
