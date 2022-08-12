 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♫♫ Plenty of room at the Sea of California. Any time of year (any time of year). Your house was right here ♫♫   (cnn.com) divider line
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet people will still flock there, thinking it's the only way to grow in their careers and because of the cultural allure.

/while increasing the water crisis
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOOL - Ænema (Audio)
Youtube rHcmnowjfrQ


beating the punch
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we all out of missing airplanes and white women?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rain: any day now.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: And yet people will still flock there, thinking it's the only way to grow in their careers and because of the cultural allure.

/while increasing the water crisis


More people have left California than moved there from other states for every year since the early '80s.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should ship that ark in Kentucky to Bakersfield.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the bright side: California's drought would end.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's happened before. The flood of 1862 turned the entire Central Valley into a 300 mile long lake.
 
red230
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It has happened here before.  The reason why it's going to be so expensive is that there's so much value per square mile here compared to the flyover states.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The PNW "big one" and subsequent Tsunami will be worse.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lordy:

Many of today's major cities with millions of residents are built directly on top of the ancient flood deposits, Swain added, putting far more people in harm's way.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

invictus2: [YouTube video: TOOL - Ænema (Audio)]

beating the punch


What Maynard James Keenan of Tool thinks he sounds like
Fark user imageView Full Size


What his fans think he sounds like
Fark user imageView Full Size


What he actually sounds like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Otisville?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, California."

It's right there in the NAMES, people.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
S'ok. All that water has someplace to go.
californiawaterblog.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
sacramento, fresno, bakersfield

*photo of los angeles*
 
