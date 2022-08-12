 Skip to content
(AP News)   Probably figuring *this* is the best possible time to announce something bad, the Southern Baptist Convention reveals it is under investigation by the DOJ   (apnews.com) divider line
45
45 Comments
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Behind the Bastards series on this is horrific. It's like a demon's resume.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About time!  Maybe they can take a peek into the finances of those money-grubbers while they're at it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it's a large organized religion, I think it's safe to assume that the worst sorts of atrocities are being committed there behind closed doors.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a) Good.
b) I'm sure this will do nothing to quell the squealing that the DOJ is now an instrument of the satano-communist Biden regime.
c) Do it anyway.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier this year, an SBC sex abuse task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions. The firm's seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

The report focused specifically on how the SBC's Executive Committee responded to abuse cases, revealing that it had secretly maintained a list of clergy and other church workers accused of abuse. The committee later apologized and released the list, which had hundreds of accused workers on it.

I have no love for these people, but that report was brutal and appeared to be truly independent.  They chose to publicize the results.  They now appear to be cooperating fully, and the current leadership seems genuinely committed to dealing with rooting out the SBC's problems and confronting them.  Not many organizations of any kind have responded to these kinds of problems this way.

Who knows how long it will last, but their leadership seems like they aspire to being genuinely Christian. Like a lot of "Christians" who hit bottom and have nothing left to lose.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
F@&k em
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Every f*cking religion needs to undergo this kind of scrutiny.  And look into their political activity while you're at it - charge them taxes for every damn year they meddled.

Finally, put them under investigation for fraud.  Because that's what churches are.  What other entity would be allowed to tell people that if they give money now, they will be rewarded after they die?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They opened up a pizza place/ping pong parlour?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern Baptist Convention under investigation by the DOJ

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark around with kids and the finding out will eventually happen.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crucify them, literally.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOJ all day.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End the investigation and gitmo them.

Problem solved.
 
Godwalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine em out of existence.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fundamentalist christians might be child molesters?  Who would have thought?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians behaving like demons? Now that's not something you see every day.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baptists now? I'm going to rename my fleshlight "DOJ." That's how good of a Friday this has been.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so then, on fox we see
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
First Baptist Church?

Might as well put "free candy" on the side of a van.

/s
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean... when you are literally the largest single-entity sponsor of domestic terrorism in the USA and have been since the farking 1970s (technically since the 1870s less directly) I imagine publicly admitting the much smaller child-rape problem comes a lot easier.  Probably even feels like overall they're mostly still getting away with shiat.

... by which I mean they really should feel that way, because it's the truth.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Suddenly the DOJ awakens from it's slumber, a great purpose in mind.

/I know, but it's poetic
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Clergy are often the very best argument against religion.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If it's a large organized religion, I think it's safe to assume that the worst sorts of atrocities are being committed there behind closed doors.


I can first hand vouch for the Church of Christ and the First Baptist Church hiding satanism and the kidnapping of kids.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tax the churches.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Tax the churches.


Seize the assets and gitmo them.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Naido: but their leadership seems like they aspire to being genuinely Christian.


hahahahahahahahahaha
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: other entity would be allowed to tell people that if they give money now, they will be rewarded after they die?


Disney
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Tax the churches.


I am LDS and i support this. No reason to have tax exempt status really, even if you are a charity. The 'business' of being a large charity should still be responsible for taxes on their increase, imho, if they enjoy the benefits if the country or countries they are in.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pay taxes assholes
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ooh do the Mormons next!!!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just remember, these are the guys who don't allow women to wear makeup, anyone to play cards and dancing is a sin.

/Why do you take TWO Baptists with you when fishing?
//To have one to make sure the other one isn't stealing your beer.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ISO15693: so then, on fox we see[Fark user image 346x750]


Worried Marjorie?

Whatever for?
 
db2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When it rains, it pours!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Naido: but their leadership seems like they aspire to being genuinely Christian.

hahahahahahahahahaha


And when has there been a significant number of Christian churches that didn't behave exactly the same way?

/remember, the only reason you ever had a chance to read Horatio Alger stories was he was the wrong religion
//he was caught with a boy, so he couldn't be a minister anymore
///should have been a priest (or preferred girls as a protestant)
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I literally laughed out loud.

Goddamn, today has been positively delightful.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's about rapes right? Or some other sex crimes?

Or is this another case of something dying after being touched by trump?

Whatever way - fark the SBC
 
Katwang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never met a finer batch of hypocrites in my life. They are all friendly until you say you don't attend church or believe in God. These are the very folks that turned me off of any religion or God.
Saved a fortune on Sunday got to meetin hats or suits just trying to fit in.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So much good (and long overdue) news this week.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😆😅😂😆😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😆😅😂😅🤣😂❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DOJ B-Team activate!
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: pay taxes assholes


What would Jesus do?

Jesus: "Render unto Caesar what is Cae~"

Shut up Jesus!
 
